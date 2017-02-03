Bipasha, Vaani, Nimrat: LFW S/R 2017 Day 3 high on star glam

As the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 proceeds it seems the star quotient is on the rise. The third day of the gala event not only escalated from earthy and natural shades to brighter colour palate, but also showcased big designers. And of course, with fashion stalwarts like Ritu Kumar and Falguni-Shane Peacock, the Day 3 witnessed more star-power on the ramp. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

International actor Nimrat Kaur was the showstopper for the “Noor” collection by Sonam and Paras Modi. The Lunch Box actor looked ravishing in an ornate, gold-embroidered, wine-coloured Lehenga. With an angular draped choli flaunting a long trail, the actor raised temperature at the show. (Source: PTI)

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu sizzled in a shimmery beige gown at the ongoing LFW S/R 2017. The Alone actor rocked the ramp for designer duo Falguni-Shane Peacock. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Befikre actor Vaani Kapoor stole the show on Day 3 as she walked the ramp for Ritu Kumar. Sporting a perfect black floral dress, she looked like a true diva on the runway. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Inspired by Agatha Christie’s dark romantic murder mystery, Diana Penty walked the ramp flaunting Payal Singhal's latest collection. The Cocktail actor looked stunning in a ash grey, georgette, fully encrusted kaftan tunic with a net Deco jaal embroidered Lehenga.(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Popular star Swara Bhaskar was the showstopper for Monica Shah and Karishma Swali's label Amoh by Jade. The Bollywood actor ended the grand show in a metallic silver cowled midi covered with an enticing long lace cover.

Narendra Kumar’s men’s wear collection at the LFW S/R 2017 was a coming-of-age look for the boy-turned-man and it was quite refreshing. To to end his show in style, very dashing Rahul Khanna walked the ramp in a black fully embroidered jacket and fitted pants.

Lulia Vantur stopped the show for Splash Fashions at the LFW 2017 on Day 3. Along with Vantur, popular TV actor Karishma Tanna too joined her. (Source: Varinder Chawla)