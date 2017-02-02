LFW S/R 2017: Preity Zinta steals the show in a Mekhla Chador on Day 2, highlights

Day 2 of the spectacular Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 was high on celeb quotient. Gracing the ramp for designer Sanjukta Dutta's “Mekhela Chador”, Bollywood diva Preity Zinta looked stunning in a black and red sari.



Inspired by Goddess Durga and traditional Assamese motifs like Singkhap (lion), Moourah (peacock), Pokhila (butterfly) the ethnic designs reflected true communal harmony and serenity of Assam.

Actor Adah Sharma walked the ramp in a chic summer printed dress for Lipsa Hembram’s ‘Galang Gabaan’ label on Day 2 of LFW S/R 2017.



Along with Hembram's collection, the House of Milk presented ensembles made with nontoxic fabrics treated with Ayurvedic herbs.



Sailesh Singhania's vibrant Khadi silk sari collection awed audiences. Inspired by 'Mother nature' and ‘Pichwai’ paintings, each hand-woven sari also contributed towards rural employment.

“Chiaro-scuro” by Amrich was an perfect ode to Go Sustainable motto of this year's theme. The hand-woven silk dress and skirt embellished with hand stitch Shibori patterning was the highlight of the collection.



Sayantan Sarkar’s “Beyond Boundaries” collection highlighted the Gamcha weaver’s talent from various districts of North Bengal.



Soham Dave’s ‘Line by Line’ mostly played with shades of black, grey and white to create a stylish upbeat collection.

Padmaja Krishnan’s creations alled ‘The Light of the Sun’ showcased delicate hues of the sun.



Inspired by the Japanese Boro textiles and created in Khadi, mulmul, silk and linen, Jaya Bhatta and Ruchi Tripathi's Indigene brand showcased a perfect harmony of oriental roots.



Through Naushad Ali collection the nine yards breathed a new life with cool tops, draped kaftans, sheer long summer covers and pleated maxi skirts.

Maku Textiles by Santanu Das and Chirag Gandhi presented an ethereal collection opting for a monochrome line of white and off-white, unbleached cotton called ‘To Be or Not to Be’.



Summer fashion never looked more relaxed than Nishanth Chopra's ‘Oshadi’. A 100 per cent organic cotton line, the creation opted for brand had white, pale baby blue, pink, green, indigo, grey and dusty yellow.

Over 15 models for the first show titled 'Reincarnation' presented collections on Day Two of the fashion gala at the Reliance Jio Garden here for labels Wandering Whites and Jambudweep. The models ditched their stilettos and walked barefoot to flaunt the exuberant collection of accessories and clothes made of stones, industrial waste products, scrap metal from city junkyard and rubber tyres.