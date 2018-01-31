1 / 7

Lakme Fashion Week's new crop of Gen Next designers made their debut on day 1 of its Summer/Resort 2018 season. Ayushman Mitra, Padma Raj Keshri, Mohammed Mazhar, Anvita Sharma and Asit Barik and Helena Bajaj Larsen have been handpicked to showcase their collections this time. While Mitra is using his paintings as prints for his garments, Keshri's Looms of Ladakh will feature classic silhouettes in linen and wool from the villages of Leh. Mazhar's collection will feature a range called 'bhalwa' prints representing the markings of fishermen and Sharma and Barik's collection would feature gender-fluid garments. Larsen will focus on highlighting multiculturalism through minimal silhouettes of hand-painted textiles. Scroll down to see more pictures from Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort Day 1. (Source: Photo by Amit Chakravarty)