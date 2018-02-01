2 / 7

Anita Dongre closed the opening day of Lakmé Fashion Week - Summer Resort 2018 with her collection ‘Songs of Summer’— inspired from a beautiful summer garden in all its bloom. Capturing its true essence, the collection combined muted tones of blush, sage, powder blue, yellow and pristine white with stunning floral, botanical and bird motifs.



Making their ramp debut as a couple, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput walked the aisles of the beautiful summer garden. Looking sharp in a white handwoven malkha sherwani with intricate stitch line embroidery and mother of pearl logo buttons, Shahid Kapoor was flanked by his beautiful wife Mira Rajput who wore a statement white handwoven Benaras lehenga with pastel floral motifs, handwoven silk choli and silk organza dupatta with hand embroidered resham and gota patti work. (Source: Varinder Chawla)