With stars like Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Swara Bhasker and Kangana Ranaut, among others, gracing the ramp, Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 Day 5 turned out to be just as glitzy and glamorous as the other days. Kundra walking for Jayanti Reddy in a beautiful enbroidered lehenga choli and looked every bit royalty while at it. Ranaut looked gorgeous as the 'fairytale muse' for Shantanu and Bhumika's Wonderland line. Bhasker oozed confidence and so much swag as she turned a beautiful showstopper for Crow by Shaila Khubchandani. Pooja Hegde looked resplendent in a white, shimmery gown with intricate embellishments and tassles by Riddhi Mehra. Scroll down to see more pictures from Day 5 of LFW Summer/Resort 2018. (Source: Varinder Chawla)