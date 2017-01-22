LFW Summer/Resort 2017: Sonakshi Sinha walks the ramp for Monisha Jaising on a luxury cruise ship

The new edition of the Lakme Fashion Week is here and it's opened with a bang — on a luxury cruise ship no less. Kicking off the Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 in style on January 20 was designer Monisha Jaising, who has been making waves globally, especially thanks to Deepika Padukone who has worn her designs on international red-carpet events with élan. Jaising's collection got an additional exotic appeal against a backdrop of the vast Arabian Sea, as the models showcased her designs on a luxury ship! The magnificent opening show by Jaising was hosted on a royal cruise of Costa Cruises’ neoClassica. Models took the runway in a breezy setting during sunset in presence of uniformed sailors and even heavy security. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood beauty Sonakshi Sinha played the dreamy showstopper in a one-shoulder satin gown featuring a long trail. The tangerine and lime green number against the grey Mumbai skyline along the sea grabbed all the attention.



"Walking on the cruise wasn't tough for me. I had to walk on a side and there were no such twists and turns with the dress, so I managed it very well," she said. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The renowned designer, whose creations were even worn by Deepika Padukone at the MTV EVA awards, has for years held a strong position in luxury resort fashion wear. Jaising’s collection this season was dominated glamorous cocktail evening dresses. There were sexy chainmail slip dresses, cocktail-sari dress, elegant bright-coloured ball gowns, 1980s-style blouses paired with jeans and a wide range of embellished, shimmery evening gowns. Along her signature bonded satin, the designer also showcased lighter fabrics such as Italian organza and wool crepe for the Summer/Resort 2017 collection. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

From thigh-high slit gowns to off-shoulder satin tops, the collection glistened with vivid jewel tones and dramatic silhouettes. (Source: Varinder Chawla)