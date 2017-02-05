Kareena Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Malaika Arora rule the ramp on Day 5 at LFW S/R 2017

It was raining stars for the finale day of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017. Throughout the day big Bollywood stars graced the ramp from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Sushmita Sen. Check out the best from the runway on Day 5. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Bringing the curtains down at the grand finale of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017, the Bollywood superstar walked down the ramp for Anita Dongre. The fashionista and new-mom stole the show in a flowing ivory gown along with a floor-length embroidered golden jacket. (Source: Lakme Fashion Week/ Facebook)

Sensuous Malaika Arora Khan sizzled on the runway as she walked the ramp for designer Divya Reddy's “Shahibzadi” collection on Day 5 at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2017. The gorgeous diva awed the audience red bralet with a yellow tiered, pleated lehenga and matching georgette dupatta splashed with glitter. And she completed her look with the quintessential bindi and a choker. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood beauty Sushmita Sen raised temperature on Day 5 at the LFW 2017 in a lavender gown. Sen was the showstopper Vangapalli Sashi and looked absolutely stunning. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood actor Disha Patani walked the ramp for designer Jayanti Reddy. The MS Dhoni actor looked elegant in a blue lehenga choli. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Super-talented Tabu graced the ramp in a white and gold anarkali over a swirling lehenga. The Haidar actor looked breezy and ethereal as she stole the show for Gaurang Shah's “Muslin” collection. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Glamourous Sophie Choudry sizzled in a shimmery golden gown as she walked the ramp for designer Abha Choudhury. The popular singer-actor looked sensuous in the flowing gown with a plunged neckline and heavy neck-piece. (source: Varinder Chawla)