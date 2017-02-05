Karishma Kapoor, Padma Lakshmi, Aditi Rao Hydari sizzle on Day 4 at LFW S/R 2017, highlights

Fourth day at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer/ Resort 2017 showcased a wide range of luxury fashion. From exquisite lehengas to peppy beach outfit, Day 4 was filled with colours and variety. Here are some of the best looks spotted at the event's penultimate day. (Source: Varinder Chawla, Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram)

Showstopper Karisma Kapoor looked ethereal as she walked down the ramp for designer Arpita Mehta giving us a boho-luxe vibe. Flaunting a white ensemble of thread and mirror embroidered crop top teamed with high waist, pleated palazzo, the Bollywood diva personified grace.(Source: Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram)

International supermodel, TV host and American author, Padma Lakshmi was a vision as she walked down the runway for celebrity designer Tarun Tahiliani. The international supermodel graced the catwalk in two stunning creations -- one in ivory and other in shades of pink and stole the show. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The opulent “Romance of Kotwara” collection by designers Sama, Meera and Muzaffar Ali at the LFW S/R 2017 captivated the audience on Day 4. The exquisite beauty of the Chikankari craft brought in various silhouettes and added zardosi to the embroidery defined elegance and class.



Bollywood actor, Aditi Rao Hydari who walked down the runway in a glittering, black, encrusted lehenga paired with dazzling choli and embellished tulle dupatta looked amazing. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Supermodel and Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela looked sensuous in a blue attire as she walked down the ramp for designer Sonal Verma. Sporting a navy bralet with wide embroidered pants and a striking red-and-white striped jacket, she looked ravishing with a top-knot bun. (Source: Varinder Chawla)