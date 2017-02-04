Lakme Fashion Week 2017 Day 3 Highlights: Glitz and glam in the limelight

Day 3 of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 showcased the creations of some of India's biggest designers. From fashion stalwarts like Ritu Kumar to promising new age designers, the third day was high on star power and glitz. Here are the highlights. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The ‘Label Ritu Kumar’ unveiled the colourful “Maharaja Pop” collection at the ongoing fashion week. Her latest creation gave women's women’s wear a fusion of fabrics, craft and tradition. Not just array of colours, the collection was rich in variety. From floral prints blossomed on tiny skirts, maxis, minis to embroidered blouse, the ensembles had it all. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Designing duo Falguni and Shane Peacock presented their collection called “The Rebel” that would be a perfect choice for any female star to opt for a red carpet. The collection was bathed in waves of crystals, sequins and feathers. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Payal Singhal reintroduced the high society glam trends of the late 1930’s to the runway on Day 3. Embellishments were lavish as Art Deco and floral motifs with Indian influences emerged in silver/gold Mukaish and pita work. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Designers Sonam and Paras Modi for their label ‘SVA’ brought back the royalty from the British Raj era. The collection named 'Noor' is inspired by the famous dancer, whose beauty was much talked among courtesans. The rich fabric base of silks, satins with handcrafted embellishments of zardosi and pita work added sheer extravagance creating a grand style statement. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The collection ‘Halcyon Days of Spring’ by Farah Sanjana was a amazing assemblage where modern met baroque. The designer gave the flowers a marked Borocco touch as large tulips in gold amongst delicate trellis, created romance on the catwalk. Ruffles and crinkled tulle added to the retro glam quotient of the ensembles along with denim, prints and pearls. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The #TagFree show was a unique event of the day where India’s top 7 designers came together to present their creations celebrating diversity in terms of beauty beyond appearance. The one-of-a-kind show was a step towards breaking the taboo, making every woman acceptable and reminded the audience that beauty cannot be held in a mould. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Using a profusion of linen, Narendra Kumar's collection was a coming-of-age look for the boy-turned-man who looked for garments to match his changing lifestyle. From neutrals to bright pops of hues and then ended with deep tones of maroon and wine, it offered a variety of bomber and biker jacket options along with some easy blazers and jogging pants.(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Monica Shah and Karishma Swali for their label ‘Amoh by Jade’ presented a collection for millennial woman whose jet set lifestyle demands a versatile wardrobe. Their creations were around vibrant summer hues like eye-catching coral, dramatic crimson, rose-gold, ivory and tangerine. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The “RaDa’ collection by Divya Sheth was an artistic merger of pichwai paintings and Frida Kahlo’s surreal art.The silhouettes were an unconventional mix of bohemian ensembles, with plaid as a constant element that created an astonishing blend.(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Madsam Tinzin's summer collection was inspired by the close-knit mountain dwellers tribe of Ladakh. The silhouettes were relaxed, cowled, draped or fluid giving the ensembles a marked semi-formal appeal. The Brok-pa fabrics were turned into glamorous, white, summer wear with layering and drapes as the focal point. (Source: Varinder Chawla)