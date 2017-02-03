Lakme Fashion Week 2017 Day 2: Of kranti, conversations and sustainable fashion

Based on the concept of 'Sustainable Fashion and Indian Textiles', day two at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 was dedicated to conversations and experiences of courageous women to challenge perceptions and prejudices on beauty, dignity and gender that continue to plague our society. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sanjukta Dutta minted magic with a stunning collection “Mekhela Chador” that was a perfect blend of tradition and modernity that added sparkles to a woman’s beauty. Stunning onlookers in a black and red, classic saree with highlights of gold motifs and temple border along with a backless choli, dimple queen Preity Zinta was the showstopper of the show. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sailesh Singhania’s collection ‘Actuality of Consonance: Khadi’ was an attempt at displaying a mystical karmic connection at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017. The collection depicted a tale that was larger than life and created relevance between every breathing being. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Actress Adah Sharma walked the ramp in a classic summer printed dress that had layered details in powder pink, which made her look upbeat and fun-spirited for Lipsa Hembram’s ‘Galang Gabaan’ label. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

With sustainable fashion and inclusivity crafted in one story, this show at the LFW S/R 2017 had a strong and powerful message. Lakmé Fashion Week collaborated with Kranti – an NGO that empowers girls from Mumbai’s Red Light areas to be agents of social change and presented a unique presentation at the 6Degree Studio. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Narrating their life journey in terms of 6 stations that they travelled through the course of time – Childhood, Teenage, Red Light Area, School, NGO and Kranti, they presented the show. From being abused by a family member, cheated in a marriage, to being sold at a Red-Light area, to being discriminated in terms of cast, creed, colour - these girls spoke about the misery that they were put through. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Loose cape blouses, softly gathered empire line maxis, tent tops, cropped tops and draped togas in white were the highlight of the ‘Healing Garments’ collection from ‘The House of Milk’ by designers Reshma Merchant and Priyanka Kaul Lakdawala. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Celebrities stand in style with model-actress Mugdha Godse after she walked the ramp for Sanjukta Dutta's collection called “Mekhela Chador” at The 6Degree Studio. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sayantan Sarkar’s collection “Beyond Boundaries” at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 was influenced by colourful gingham checks and plaid patterns woven on handlooms. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Aneeth Arora’s label ‘Péro’ at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 turned her creative gaze onto men’s wear. With “The Forbidden Garden” range inspired by the painter/botanist Pierre Joseph Redoute, the collection brought alive the paintings into intricate hand embroidered buttas. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

At Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017, the Abraham & Thakore label by David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore's men’s wear collection called “Dandy March". With a stylish parade of unconventional garments, the label recycled and upcycled the fabrics and presented a great fashion story. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

A collaborative show of six labels also included I Was A Sari, The Stitching Project and Kurio, which saw a wide variety of silhouettes like deconstructed saris, gowns, long skirts, short dresses, kimono style dresses, palazzos, long kurtas, jackets in a wide range of hues. (Source: Varinder Chawla)