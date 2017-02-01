Lakme Fashion Week 2017: Avantika Malik and Mallika Dua walk the ramp for designer Shahni Himanshu

With a designer using a pallete of colours from the earth, and another finding creative expression with khadi, the Lakme Fashion Week Summer-Resort 2017 ramp -- on its opening day on February 1 -- saw Indian elements in full glory. The INIFD Gen-Next show at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2016, which has given the Indian fashion industry names like Kunal Rawal, Rahul Missra and Masaba Gupta, lent a stunning start to the 18th edition of the gala on February 1. Five budding designers showcased a creatively exuberant collection at the Reliance Jio Garden.



The label 11.11 by designer Shahni Himanshu, showcased an all-khadi collection for both men and women in hues of indigo, white and mustard. Avantika Malik and Mallika Dua walked the ramp for designer Shahni Himanshu. (Text: IANS/Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The collection consisted of robes, knee-length shorts, dresses, check shirts and skirts. The highlight of 11.11 show was the use of headgear made out of broken watches and feathers. (Text: IANS/Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Talking about the collection, Himanshu said, "The entire collection is made out of 100 percent khadi and natural dyeing process... We work extensively with khadi. We also initiated the idea of khadi denim." (Text: IANS/Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kolkata-based Soumyadeep Dutta, an emerging designer, brought a touch of Bengal to the gala. His line was inspired by the traditional Bengali 'Laal paar saada sari' (red bordered white sari). His collection mostly saw Bengali draped saris, long kurtas, asymmetrical tops and dresses all in the hues of grey, white, red and blacks with the use of Bengal muslin. (Text: IANS/Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Talking about his collection, Dutta said, "The 'Laal paar Saada sari' is a constant inspiration for the brand. The brand is inspired by the traditions and culture of India." (Text: IANS/Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Dutta's show was followed up by the label Pot Plant by designer duo Resham Karmchandani and Sanya Suri, who showcased menswear and womenswear in their latest range. (Text: IANS/Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Third came Nakita Singh, who showcased a line titled 'Outline', inspired by the technique of sketching. "My collection is inspired by the outline of a drawing," said the budding designer, who used fabrics like khadi and linen. (Text: IANS/Photo: Varinder Chawla)

A new label Poochki by emerging designers Ishant Mukherjee and Anirudh Chawla showcased a wide range of frilled dresses, palazzos, jumpsuits and playsuits in mild colours like powder blue, yellow and red. Their debut collection was called Kuki. (Text: IANS/Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The highlight of their show was the use of layering and the inspiration from orient animals like panda, stork and the tortoise. (Text: IANS/Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Next up was designer Pallavi Singh, who showcased 'Tokyo Delhi' under her label ARCVSH. She showcased knee-length skirts paired with crop tops, long jackets, tube dresses and long kurtas. (Text: IANS/Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The use of Kantha embroidery was prominent in the line, even as the designer fused techniques of Japan and India into her collection. (Text: IANS/Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Urvashi Kaur used leheriya and shibori techniques, apart from delicate chikankari, for her line 'Vaasa', inspired from her travel experiences to remote parts of India as a child. The highlight was intricate detailing, shibori, distinct leheriya dyeing and hand block printing with instances of chikankari. (Text: IANS/Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Talking about the collection, Kaur said, "My collection is centered around the traveller and spiritual seeker and his metaphorical journey. This journey is titled Vaasa and is an ongoing theme within my work and has continued to inspire me through various collections." (Text: IANS/Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The designer unveiled 25 ensembles for men and women. It included tailored shirts, skirts and structured jumpsuits and panelled separates. Layering played a key role. (Text: IANS/Photo: Varinder Chawla)