Lakme Fashion Week 2017: Arjun Rampal, Varun Dhawan, Prateik Babbar live it up on the ramp for Kunal Rawal
Menswear for 2017 took to a new edge with the Lamborghini presentation of Kunal Rawal’s Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 show with his collection Race of Separates. Actors Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor livened the ramp. Sharing his memories from the ramp, Varun Dhawan wrote on Instagram: 'Walking for a friend @kunalrawaldstress with a friend @arjunkapoor. I usually never enjoy walking on the ramp but today was amazing!' (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Arjun Rampal and Varun Dhawan played it cool as they walked the ramp with designer Kunal Rawal at the Lakme Fashion Week 2017. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Not only did Varun and Arjun lift the spirits of the show, the two actors lifted fashion designer Kunal Rawal while walking the ramp. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Showstopper Varun Dhawan raised the bar with his fun quotient while walking the ramp for Rawal. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Dressed in a white round neck, straight cut kurta with a golden zipper on the back, actor Prateik Babbar was all smiles on the ramp as she showed off the quirky design on his back. Source: Varinder Chawla)
In an elegant black kurta and white churidaar, Arjun Rampal walked the ramp and wrote on Instagram: 'Strolling across the ramp without a care in the world !!!' (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Looking dashing in a stylish ivory kurta with embroidered sleeves, a fully embellished bundi and matching churidars, Varun Dhawan made a grand showstopping entry. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Known for his very experimental creations, Rawal worked around great cross-cultural inspirations with a blend of the East and the West. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Innovating the kurta/jacket, asymmetric kurtas, trendy long line bundies, hooded sherwani and even three-piece sets of kurta/jacket/sherwanis, Rawal impressed onlookers with his designs. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Rawal took the audience on a bold fashion journey that will thrill the trendsetters with hsi creative designer wear line. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
With stunning, bright, orange, Lamborghini Huracan Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder as the centre of attraction in the Parking Lot of Jio Gardens, the show opened with throbbing, foot-tapping, music against a backdrop of flashing car headlights with the Lamborghini image imbedded in them. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Splashing cheerful hues on the ramp, models walked in bright beige, ivory, red, washed yellow along with black and deep dark evening tones. Summer fabrics formed the base as airy materials spelt comfort for solid kurtas. (Source: Varinder Chawla)