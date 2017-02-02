Lakme Fashion Week 2017: Arjun Rampal, Varun Dhawan, Prateik Babbar live it up on the ramp for Kunal Rawal

Menswear for 2017 took to a new edge with the Lamborghini presentation of Kunal Rawal’s Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 show with his collection Race of Separates. Actors Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor livened the ramp. Sharing his memories from the ramp, Varun Dhawan wrote on Instagram: 'Walking for a friend @kunalrawaldstress with a friend @arjunkapoor. I usually never enjoy walking on the ramp but today was amazing!' (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Arjun Rampal and Varun Dhawan played it cool as they walked the ramp with designer Kunal Rawal at the Lakme Fashion Week 2017. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Not only did Varun and Arjun lift the spirits of the show, the two actors lifted fashion designer Kunal Rawal while walking the ramp. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Showstopper Varun Dhawan raised the bar with his fun quotient while walking the ramp for Rawal. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Dressed in a white round neck, straight cut kurta with a golden zipper on the back, actor Prateik Babbar was all smiles on the ramp as she showed off the quirky design on his back. Source: Varinder Chawla)

In an elegant black kurta and white churidaar, Arjun Rampal walked the ramp and wrote on Instagram: 'Strolling across the ramp without a care in the world !!!' (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Looking dashing in a stylish ivory kurta with embroidered sleeves, a fully embellished bundi and matching churidars, Varun Dhawan made a grand showstopping entry. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Known for his very experimental creations, Rawal worked around great cross-cultural inspirations with a blend of the East and the West. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Innovating the kurta/jacket, asymmetric kurtas, trendy long line bundies, hooded sherwani and even three-piece sets of kurta/jacket/sherwanis, Rawal impressed onlookers with his designs. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Rawal took the audience on a bold fashion journey that will thrill the trendsetters with hsi creative designer wear line. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

With stunning, bright, orange, Lamborghini Huracan Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder as the centre of attraction in the Parking Lot of Jio Gardens, the show opened with throbbing, foot-tapping, music against a backdrop of flashing car headlights with the Lamborghini image imbedded in them. (Source: Varinder Chawla)