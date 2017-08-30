Exciting and stunning photos from La Tomatina Festival in Spain

A reveller poses as others enjoy throwing tomatoes at each other, during the annual "Tomatina", tomato fight fiesta, in the village of Bunol, 50km outside Valencia, Spain, on Wednesday, August 30, 2017. (Source: AP)

At the annual "Tomatina" battle, that has become a major tourist attraction, trucks dumped 160 tonnes of tomatoes for some 20,000 participants, many from abroad, to throw during the hour-long Wednesday morning festivities. (Source: AP)

Many Indians were made aware of the Tomatina festival thanks to the 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. (Source: AP)

The festival started back in 1945, and ever since then it has been celebrated on the last Wednesday of August. (Source: AP)

