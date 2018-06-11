1 / 7

The 72nd edition of Tony Awards that recognise and celebrate the talent and excellence in live Broadway theatres, unfolded last Sunday evening. It was attended by many A-listers, who set the glamour quotient high for the evening. While some pulled off dressier looks, others went with a quirky and casual combination. From Kerry Washington's dramatic jumpsuit to Tiffany Haddish's catsuit, here are some other celebrities that caught our attention on the red carpet with their attractive fashion statements. Check out the pictures here. (Source: AP)