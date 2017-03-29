Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Disha Patani: The best and worst dressed at Hello! Hall of Fame awards

Gracing the red carpet at Hello Hall of Fame Awards in Mumbai was Katrina Kaif in a red Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla gown. The Jagga Jasoos actress did full justice to the strapless gown which came with a structured peplum waist and a plunging neckline with sheer panels. As usual, Kaif kept her styling minimal, with a fresh dewy face of make-up, defined eyes and a simple half-up, half-down hairdo. She accessorised her gown with Jimmy Choo shoes and a ruby ring from Gehna Jewellers. We think a wispy updo would have looked better here but we can't deny that she worked this look as well. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Twinkle Khanna is not the one to opt for quirky dressing but for the Hello Hall of Fame Awards red carpet the actress was seen in a Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sari which had fringes on the hem, pallu and blouse. If you remember, a couple of months back, Sonam Kapoor was seen wearing the same sari in pista green. We loved Kapoor's look more but even Khanna made it work for her especially with the blouse with a pearl neck, beautiful soft curls and gorgeous smokey eyes. She accesorised it with diamond earrings and a diamond ring. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Mira Rajput who was accompanied by husband Shahid Kapoor was seen in a blush pink, silk column gown by Monisha Jaising. The ruched bodice gown is a beauty but it somehow didn't do justice to her curves, we think she could have done better but nevertheless, she styled it well with emerald earrings by Renu Oberoi and side swept curls. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hrithik Roshan kept it crisp in white. We like how he added a black blazer with silk lapels to add some contrast to the look but we are also a little disappointed because we felt that he was slacking here. Knowing how he can carry off any look with ease, we would have liked to see him in something more stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Anushka Sharma who's at the top of her fashion game these days impressed all in a gorgeous blush pink, tiered organza gown by Sharnita Nandwana. The actress styled her look well with a bright red lip shade and ruby and diamond jewellery by Farah Khan Ali. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Disha Patani looked breathtaking in a velvet structured gown by Swapnil Shinde. The retro-inspired hairdo worked well with the gown. A diamond and ruby statement necklace and ring rounded her look. She couldn't have done better! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We don't know what Shriya Saran was thinking but nothing about this looked worked. The Gaurav Gupta sari didn't make it to our must-have list and definitely not the dramatic, sculptural blouse. And we wish she would have hidden that drawstring well. Major blunder! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Varun Dhawan decided to take the safe route in a crisp white shirt and black suit which he accessorised with a bow-tie. Nothing unusual here. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shamita Shetty picked a beautiful pastel Manish Malhotra ankle-length dress which she paired with jewellery from Anmol Jewellers. We love everything about this look, even her updo, but definitely not those maroon heels. We wish she would have chosen simple strappy heels in nude or metallic silver instead. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Dimple Kapadia impressed all in a beautiful silk sari which she accessorised with gold jewellery and a metallic potli. Very elegant, we say. (Source: Varinder Chawla)