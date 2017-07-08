Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor: Fashion hits and misses of the week (July 2 – July 8)

Hit: For a friend's wedding in Delhi, Esha Gupta was seen in a beautiful gold and blue embroidered lehenga and a peplum blouse with plunging neckline by designer duo Shyamal and Bhumika. Her outfit was styled with a beautiful statement neck-piece from Hazoorilal Jewellers, pearl bangles, and a ring. Her hair was given soft curls and then styled into half-up and half-down hairdo and her eyes had a touch of shimmer to it. A dewy face with a soft blush on her cheeks and a nude pink pout rounded out her look. She looks heavenly! (Source: Instagram/egupta)

Hit: Shraddha Kapoor was seen rocking colourful holographic separates from Nor Black Nor White. The Ok Jaanu actress who picked up the statement-making pieces from their latest collection styled the bomber jacket and the pleated skirt well with a grey T-shirt. Her accessory game was also strong with a pair of powder blue Christian Louboutin heels and earrings from Valliyan. The entire look was absolutely spot on and we aren’t surprised since it was curated by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani. She has in the past put up stellar looks for Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma in metallics. Even celebrity hairstylist Franco Vallelonga did a good job with voluminous curls and celebrity make-up artist Shraddha Naik complemented it with a dewy-faced make-up and a pink pout. We love this look! (Source: Instagram/shraddhakapoor)

Hit: Ileana D'Cruz, who was busy with radio interviews to promote her film opposite Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Athiya Shetty was seen in a floral cape top from SR Store which she styled beautifully with a pair of ripped denims from Topshop and ankle strap sandals from Zara. We like how she went for a braided bun so that we could have a view of her cape from all angles. The coral lip shade added a warm touch. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: While in Paris, Sonam Kapoor was seen wearing a beautiful pink and green Dolce and Gabbana floral dress. The peasant-sleeved bright number cinched at the waist is perfect for summer/monsoon. Complementing the fresh floral look, the actress kept her make up minimal with just a dash on pink on her lips. A true fashionista, Kapoor accentuated the look by accessorising it just right. We love how she refused to play it safe and wore golden danglers with the dress. We also heart the black box purse the actress can be seen carrying. With her hair neatly tied, Kapoor is leading the way on how to keep things simple yet chic. (Source: Instagram/graziaindia)

Hit: While in Paris, Priyanka Chopra was seen in a boho-chic number by designer Peter Dundas with a floral print. We think the actor looked gorgeous in it. Actually, there are too many things about the dress we like, starting from the cold-shoulders, the voluminous sleeves, the perfect lace-trimmed plunging neckline and, of course, the way the hi-lo dress dramatically pools out into a gorgeous train behind her. We love the addition of strappy, striking red heels to the whole ensemble as it adds a dimension to the look without screaming out for attention. Her ponytail with wisps of hair blowing in the wind is the right choice for the outfit to shine, given the beautiful neckline. Her dewy-faced make-up and the bright lip shade makes her shine. If we could rate her look, we would give it a 10 on 10. Romantic, chic, modern, it has it all! (Source: Instagram/priyankachopra)

Hit: Katrina Kaif turned into a Disney princess at a recent award show. The Bar Bar Dekho actor wore a flowing, embellished lemon yellow gown by Tony Ward from his Fall 2017 collection. The sequinned gown with sheer yoke panel near the neck resembled one worn by Belle in Beauty and the Beast. The plunging neck and back highlighted her svelte figure. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri did an excellent job and kept her look simple yet classy with minimalist accessories with just a statement ring and gold studs for her ears. The make-up by Daniel Bauer was perfect for the evening as her tresses were tied up in a relaxed bun, with her bangs left loose. The light pink lips really added the tinge that accentuated her look. She opted for a pair of nude strappy heels to match her outfit and it was perfect. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit and miss: Huma Qureshi is on her heels (metallic ones!) these days to promote her upcoming film Partition 1947 and she is doing it in style. At an event, the actress was seen in tropical print separates from Madison. We love the ruffle detail on the off-shoulder top and the matching culottes. We would have preferred if it was cinched at the waist with a belt. Nevertheless, she looked good. (Source: Instagram/iamhumaq)

Hit: Athiya Shetty was seen promoting her upcoming film Mubarakan in a mix and match look. We like how celebrity stylist Ami Patel paired the white embroidered shirt with a signature metallic skirt by Amit Aggarwal and added some drama with the lovely metallic belt. A pair of golden heels, berry lips and straight hair rounded out her look. We like what we see, especially the skirt made from Patola sari. (Source: Instagram/stylebyami)

Hit: Priyanka Chopra looked gorgeous in a blush pink floral dress by Ulyana Sergeenko Couture. The pastel dress with the soft cuts and a touch of frill looked lovely on her. She styled it with a pair of pom-pom earrings in candy pink and nude heels. With centre-parted straight hair and minimal make-up she looked quite ready to hit the streets of Paris. (Source: Instagram/priyankachopra, cristinaehrlich)

Hit: Katrina Kaif made quite a statement with her travel style in colourful separates. The actress wore a pleated yellow midi skirt from Endless Rose with a white tee. This colour combination has always been a favourite with us and Kaif made it work beautifully. We love how she shrugged on a long denim shirt as it added some depth to the look. You can only pull this off with the shirt if you are tall, given the length of the skirt, but of course, she doesn’t need to worry about that. She rounded her look with her current favourite white sneakers from Alberto Torresi. If you have been following her style file then you would know that she wears them almost everywhere these days. With hair blowing in the wind, she went for bare minimum make-up. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Katrina Kaif, who is busy with the promotion of her upcoming film Jagga Jasoos, stepped out looking lovely in a tiered black dress by Marc Jacobs with colourful polka dots on it. We like how she wore it with cute cream lace tie-ups from Aldo. It’s perfect for those days when you want to run around the place. Totally comfy and chic. Having said that, you can also go for an updo with this look. Maybe, a braided ponytail would look good here. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: After spilling magic at Paris Fashion Week with her fashionable appearances, looks like Sonam Kapoor is ready to create some more magic back home. The actress started her glamorous trail right at the airport in floral separates from Anamika Khanna. The crop top with the matching jacket and wide-legged pants is something we need as this look is the epitome of comfy and cool. (Source: Instagram/anamikakhanna.in)

Hit: Deepika Padukone who is also known as the queen of travel style has given us a number of interesting looks so far this year but now she has also perfected the art of wearing stripes. Normally we wouldn’t go for striped denim but Padukone being quite the stylish diva, picked up a pair for herself and made it work in her favour. She wore it with a loose floral top in powder blue and a military jacket that she casually carried in her hand. A pair of tan brogues, a matching tan belt and a smart pair of Lennon sunglasses complemented her outfit. We think she looked absolutely lovely. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Miss: Kajol was seen exiting the airport in a blue floral, gingham shirt dress from Zara which she paired with white loafers, white cat-eye sunglasses and a tan bag. We are not a fan of the styling but you can always amp it up in your own way. Also, we feel a pair of powder blue heels would have looked better with this dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)