Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Tamannaah Bhatia: Fashion hits and misses of the week (May 28 – June 3)

Hit: When it comes to fashion, Priyanka Chopra is a slayer. The actress has been seen giving us a number of fashion inspirations during her promotional leg of Baywatch and adding another one to the long list is the beauty in a trendy belted grey pantsuit with cold-shoulder details. The boxy suit with a plunging neckline detail from Public School looks amazing on her. We love how celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich styled it with a pair of sleek black heels. Also, the neat low bun with a sleek side-parting and berry lips added a nice touch to her look. A nice pair of studs might have made a difference but she still managed to carry it off sans jewellery. (Source: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra)

Hit: Esha Gupta's sartorial choices have always been on point and this time too, the Rustom actress gave us #traditionalwear goals. At an event organised by the Cancer Patients Aid Association in Mumbai, in a pink floral print Anarkali which she paired with a matching dupatta, tucked in at the waist and put perfectly in place with an embellished belt, all by Mahima Mahajan. She picked earrings from Amrapali, golden heels by Charles & Keith, sleek straight hair and a pink lip shade to complement her look. Celebrity stylist Reann Moradian and celebrity make-up artist Billy Manik did a good job here. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: Shilpa Shetty has mastered the art of carrying Indian wear, or for that matter, fusion wear too. Recently, at the Dada Saheb Phalke Awards, Shetty pulled off a glam look in a metallic corset detail upcycled banarasi sari gown by designer Amit Aggarwal. The one-shoulder gown with a side train which she wore with silver jewellery from Silver Streak and metallic sandals looked lovely on her. A big round of applause for celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra for putting this look together. Her signature waves and well-defined eyes added a lovely touch. (Source: Instagram/Sanjana Batra)

Hit and miss: From exotic to quirky, Alia Bhatt has been juggling many styles these days. For the IIFA 2017 press meet, the Dear Zindagi actress was seen in colour-block separates from Prabal Gurung. The silk satin camisole from the designers Pre-Fall 2017 collection paired with the emerald green and beige skirt looked good on her. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel who put this look together, picked up the hottest celeb trend in footwear – transparent heels – from Intoto to complement the look. Statement rings from Misho were the only accessories she went for. With such a cool outfit and a fresh face, she definitely pulled off the look but we think a little experiment with her hair could have helped. Maybe, boxer braids or a top knot would have done the trick. (Source: Instagram/Ami Patel)

Hit: At the Arts for India Golden Gala charity at BAFTA London, Tamannaah Bhatia looked nothing less than royalty in a teal embroidered ensemble by Sabyasachi. The Baahubali actress who received an award for her contribution to Indian Cinema, paired her outfit with a matching dupatta cinched at the waist with an embroidered belt. With hair tied up in a neat bun and soft dewy make-up, she rounded the look with a pair of earrings from Amrapali Jewels. (Source: Instagram/Sanjana Batra)

Hit: During Raabta promotions, Kriti Sanon made a statement in a pantsuit look. The actress picked separates, a fitted olive-hued pair of pants and a matching polka dot long jacket, both from Avni Bhuva which she wore with a lace camisole from H&M. She accessorised her look with a gold watch by Guess and gold flats. We think she looked good. (Source: Instagram/Sukriti Grover)

Hit: Aditi Rao Hydari was seen at the screening of A Death In The Gunj channelising geeky cool in a white off-shoulder top from Sesame The Style Studio. A pair of ripped jeans from Topshop, lace-up shoes from Opening Ceremony and a fringed bag from Urban Outfitters rounded the look. We love that she decided to go the no make-up way. (Source: Instagram/Pinkvilla)

Hit: Gauahar Khan looked stunning in summery grey separates from White Elephant by Mayyur Girotra. We love the white lace details on the neckline and waistline and we think the crop top paired with the palazzos worked wonders for her. The way she styled it with boxer braids instead of a wispy updo and chocolate lips is something worth taking inspiration from. No complaints here. (Source: Instagram/whiteelephant_by_mayyurgirotra)

Hit: At the IIFA 2017 press meet, Katrina Kaif rocked a sunset-hued striped mini from Balmain. We just couldn’t take our eyes off her. Her long sleeve dress teamed with a pair of black Louboutin pumps did wonders for her. And even though she went for her signature minimal make-up and simple blow-dry hair, we don’t have reasons to complain. She looked like the diva she is without even having to try hard. (Source: Varinder Chawla)