Katrina, Deepika, Alia, Sarah-Jane: Celebs and their love for metallics

2016 can officially be called the year of the metallic trend. Sure, the whole high-shine trend was big in the '80s but this year, it made a comeback on the red carpet and subsequently filtered its way down to street style. We knew it was going to be big among celebs when we saw models sashay down the ramp on Fall 2016 runways.



Bollywood celebs too made quite a mark when they stepped out shining bright like a diamond. From rock and roll inspired outfits to old Hollywood glamour, we had quite a few noteworthy looks throughout the year. Take a look.



Giving out disco vibes, Shilpa Shetty rocked in a golden power suit from Nikhil Thampi. She finished the look with a black waist belt that trailed down to her ankle, a stunning pair of black cut-out heels, choker from Atelier Mon and rings from Ritika Sachdeva. Don’t miss those dramatic smokey eyes, soft pink lips and a super sleek hairstyle. What a way to stand out! (Source: Instagram/Sanjana Batra)

Alia Bhatt looked uber chic in a mettalic dress from Ulyana Sergeenko Couture. Pairing it with that high ponytail was just next level brilliance! (Source: Instagram/Alia Bhatt)

Pooja Hegde looked smoking hot in a beautiful Gaurav Gupta creation and accessory from Gehna Jewellers. No room for faults here. (Source: Instagram/Gaurav Gupta)

A little hard for us to handle all that bling but we think Deepika Padukone made the look work for her. The mettalic Rajesh Pratap Singh seperates, black Louboutin’s and smoky eyes looked great on her. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sophie Choudry looked stunning in a Halston Heritage gown. We love how she paired this gorgeous one-shoulder metallic number with a Bottega clutch, and beautiful, soft curls. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sarah-Jane Dias totally scorched the red carpet at the GQ Awards in a metallic gold-tone Deme gown. She finished her smouldering look with tousled hair and strappy heels. Just gorgeous. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kiran Rao was the perfect definition of geek-chic in a metallic sheath by Dhruv Kapoor. With hair in place, she finished the look with a DvF clutch, Dior jewellery and Charles & Keith sandals. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif looked smoking hot in a metallic and semi-sheer Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla gown. Wearing her hair down, she complemented the look with a red lip shade and a pair of Louboutins. She looked like a goddess here! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sayani Gupta was spotted in a Monisha Jaising dress at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in Mumbai. Gupta went for a chocolaty shade to complement her look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon looked like a vision in this figure-hugging silver column gown by Shubhika. The silver-sequinned sheath tube gown stood out amid the other stars on the red carpet, and the Dilwale actor really looked like a million bucks. She finished the look with a side-styled hair, Minerali earrings, a fabulous zig-zag studded ring from Aurelle by Leshna Shah, and a pair of strappy Aldo shoes. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

This yesteryear actor came back in to Bollywood mainstream with English Vinglish, and how. Sridevi's has been a comeback that any actor would aspire for, and she's never looked better, or hotter, before. The actor dazzled in this gold sequinned Manish Malhotra pantsuit, which she paired with matching Christian Louboutin shoes, and an interesting futuristic-looking clutch. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

These days, Parineeti Chopra is giving out a cool, chic vibe through her sartorial choices and looks like she is having a lot of fun doing it. Recently, we spotted the actress at the launch of a mobile phone in a white Zara blouse which she paired with a metallic H&M skirt. She complemented her look with a bracelet from Pipa Bella, heels from Asos, simple blow-dried hair and a soft pink lip shade. We think she looked lovely. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in this sexy number by designer Manish Malhotra at his 50th birthday party. The sequin blazer dress was perfect for the season and she did really well by complementing it with a sleek middle-parted updo, smokey eyes and triple-strap gold sandals. (Source: Varinder Chawla)