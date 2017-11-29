1 / 9

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) ended on a style high with some really great designs being showcased on the red carpet. Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar and Huma Qureshi, among several others, experimented with cuts and colours that got heads turning. While many chose to go with fusion as the flavour of the day, others wowed us with their contemporary numbers. Among the men, Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar really make a statement. To see who wore what at the glamorous gala, check out the pictures here and don't forget to let us know your favourite. (Source: Varinder Chawla)