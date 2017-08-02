Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Twinkle Khanna: Bollywood celebs and their love for deconstructed designer wears

Looks like a basic button-down shirt or a simple summery dress is passé, at least in Bollywood. Over the past few months, we have seen the likes of Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Twinkle Khanna flaunting the trend like a pro. We might not suggest that you wear it to office, but it sure looks like an easy way to dress up for a night out with friends. It's has a unique, edgy and modern vibe to it. If you need inspiration, take a few style lessons from the celebs.

Ileana D'Cruz showed us how to wear candy stripes in a way that gives out a semi-casual vibe. The cold-shoulder shirt with the structured silhouette looked amazing with the black, high-waisted flared pants, both from Zara. Celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi accessorised this look well with a pair of statement earrings from Anomaly by Anam. What else we like about this look? First, how celebrity hair stylist Madhuri Nakhale pulled her hair up into a ponytail to let her candy stripes wonder shine. Second, the way celebrity make-up artist Divya Chablani gave her a perfect coral pout. This easily makes it to our list of favourite looks. (Source: Instagram/divyachablani, sanamratansi)

Athiya Shetty was recently seen acing her fashion game in a white deconstructed top which she wore with really cool black striped pants with bow details, both from Kerkes. Black brogues, casually tousled hair, muted make-up and a pink lip rounded out her look. We really like what we see. Such a cool way to wear that top, don't you think? (Source: Instagram/stylebyami)

Twinkle Khanna regularly floors us with her wit and charm, be it her column or those awesome tweets she dishes out ever so often. But Mrs Funnybones also has an amazing sense of style. Isn't this deconstructed flared dress from Self-Portrait proof? We like the interesting neckline with the one-sided cold shoulder. She accessorised it well with a gold Alexander McQueen clutch and a Bulgari watch. (Source: Instagram/priyanka86)

Taapsee Pannu showed us her fashion prowess in this unique plum deconstructed top from Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna which she styled with a pair of Kate Spade denims. It’s not an easy top to carry with the asymmetrical tailoring and long trailing strap flowing effortlessly in the wind but if you want to look fashionable while being constantly on your feet, it’s the perfect pick. We love her simple messy hairdo and minimal make-up. (Source: Instagram/devs213)

Katrina Kaif, who is known for keeping comfort first looked really lovely and not to forget, comfortable in a white striped shirt from Monse Maison which she paired with an asymmetrical black skirt. There might be a hundred different ways to wear this deconstructed shirt but the way celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri styled it on the Jagga Jasoos actress is commendable. We like the separates on its own but teamed together it looks equally beautiful with the tan block heels from Paul Andrew. Her make-up and hair by celebrity make-up and hairstylist Daniel Bauer adds a lot of swag to the look with the muted make-up and blow-dried mane. We like what we see. (Source: Instagram/tanghavri)

For the promotion of her upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal, Anushka Sharma stepped out looking like a boss in an edgy outfit from Rosie Assoulin. We love the pattern on pattern look with the checkered foldover top with a striped faux wrap and button down skirt. Celebrity stylist Allia Al Rufai complemented it with a pair of pink 'Boss Lady' pumps from Sophia Webster. We love everything about this look, even her hair in soft curls. So ramp ready, don't you think? (Source: Instagram/alliaalrufai)