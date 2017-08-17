Kareena-Karisma, Sonam-Arjun: Bollywood’s most stylish siblings

Be it attending red carpet events or simply letting their hair down, these Bollywood siblings do everything in style. From Kareena-Karisma to Malaika-Amrita and Jhanvi-Khushi from the younger generation, spotting these celebs in designer wears is a delight. Even though they commit fashion faux pas, at most times, these celebs manage to leave us spellbound with their superb sense of style. Lets' take a look at few of the most stylish siblings in Bollywood.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor: They are considered as one of the most stylish sister duo in Bollywood. Mostly, these two beauties manage to impress us but they are humans too, fashion faux pas is a part of learning.



At Saif Ali Khan's 47th birthday bash, Kareena Kapoor Khan's nude lips became a talking point. Now, it might have looked good on her in person but going by the photos, it didn’t impress us much. In fact, it just added age to her face and the bronze make-up didn’t help either, it simply looked like she suffered sunburns. However, her choice of outfit is commendable. We love the gorgeous peek-a-boo Self-Portrait top which she paired with simple black leggings.



Meanwhile, sister Karisma Kapoor impressed us in a military green shirt with embellished shoulders, black leggings and a hot pink pout and sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan made for a pretty picture with the baby bump in a blue gown with a side-slit and a metallic hair accessory. (Source: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor)

At their father's 70th birthday party thrown by Kareena, both the sisters were seen wearing their favourite designer and friend, Manish Malhotra’s outfits. While Kareena picked a powder blue suit with gold embroidery on it, Karisma chose a beige outfit with beautiful white embroidery. Both of them paired it with metallic silver sandals. (Source: Instagram/Karisma Kapoor)

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen at a party with her sister Karisma and husband Saif Ali Khan. This is from last year when she was heavily pregnant with Taimur Ali Khan. The actor looked gorgeous in a custom-made black gown with a plunging neckline by Gauri and Nainika. The gown with the lace bodice and sleeves accentuated her curves to perfection and she styled it well with jewellery from Jet Gems and hair in natural waves. Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor looked all ready to party in the Robert Rodriguez number at Manish Malhotra's 50th birthday party. We love how she styled the black strapless ruched dress with gold sequin inserts with a pair of matching Louboutins, a black clutch and a sleek ponytail. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora: This sister duo is a source of inspiration for fashionistas out there. Three words come to our mind when we think of their wardrobe - chic, sharp and really smart. Undoubtedly, they have a great sense of style.



Take the example of this photo where Amrita can be seen pairing a black bardot crop top with blue checkered pants and Malaika teaching us how to rock metallics. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Here, the sisters are right on point with their fashion sense. While Malaika rocks a beautiful yellow halter-neck dress with blue strings, Amrita shows us how to look good in basics. (Source: Instagram/amuaroraofficial)

All decked up, Amrita opted for a coral sari by Seema Khan with a gold blouse, while Malaika looked beautiful in a blue and metallic Sonaakshi Raaj creation. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor: They are known as the Kendall sisters of Bollywood and why not! Going by their Instagram posts, these siblings are stylish as one can be and seeing them in designer wear is a delight.



Here, they can be seen with their mom. While Jhanvi Kapoor (R) looks lovely in a colourful sheer yoke detail, embroidered fit and flare dress by Temperley London, her sister Khushi looks equally good in a white and blue dress with crochet work and a ‘Peter Pan’ collar. (Source: Instagram/jhanvikapoor)

Both sisters were styled like Rajasthani royalty with statement jewellery and lehengas from their favourite designers, Manish Malhotra. (Source: Instagram/jhanvikapoor)

Seen here again in Manish Malhotra with their mom Sridevi and dad Boney Kapoor. (Source: Instagram/jhanvikapoor)

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan: Sara Ali Khan is always on the radar for her impeccable fashion sense, but Ibrahim Ali Khan, not so much. However, he still manages to make heads turn with his super cool sense of dressing and his striking resemblance to his dad.



Here, Sara Ali Khan is seen in a beautiful Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla lehenga, while brother Ibrahim is seen keeping it casual in a basic grey tee, ripped denims and sneakers. (Source: Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

Sara is seen wearing a blush pink satin playsuit from River Island, while Ibrahim tries to keep it cool with a Darth Vader tee. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The siblings teach us how to ace Indian wear. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty: They are known to make fashion faux pas on the red carpet, but Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty still manage to give us inspiring looks from time to time.



Here, the sisters show us how to rock monotone outfits and shimmer in style. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Seen here, is Shilpa in a gold thigh-high slit gown designed by Manish Malhotra, Mehernosh Heeramaneck golden earrings and pointed heels by Oscar de la Renta. Shamita picks up a cherry red one-shoulder gown by the same designer. (Source: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

Montone outfits, once again!

The sister duo shows us how to wear floral and shimmer right. (Source: Instagram/sanjanabatra, File photo)

Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra: Their sense of style has evolved over the years and at times they give us stellar looks, a few of them so good that it's difficult to take our eyes off them. These siblings are also good at casual dressing.



Take this example, where Parineeti is seen in a body-hugging grey dress and Priyanka in a beautiful yellow pantsuit from 3.1 Phillip Lim. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor: Style runs in their family and every appearance of them is an inspiring one. While Sonam experiments a lot, Harshvardhan likes to stick to sharp, clean cuts.



Here, the siblings are seen rocking suits in their own way. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sonam and Harshvardhan show us how to dress up right to beat the heat. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor: Whether it's girl-next-door looks, grunge or boho chic, Shraddha can carry off anything with ease. Her brother is hardly seen making an effort but when he is in the mood, he cleans up really well. Isn't this photo proof?

We love Shraddha in this lovely cold-shoulder dress and Siddhanth in the classic combo. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shweta Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan: While Abhishek Bachchan is not known for his sense of style, Shweta Nanda is! Be it Indian wear or western, we think she is really, really good.



Seen here are the siblings rocking Indian wear. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Look at how lovely they look! We totally love Shweta Nanda's belted shirt-dress by Israeli designer, Dodo Bar Or and also, Abhishek's spruced-up look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan: They are always in the news for being superstar Shah Rukh Khan's children. While a lot has been said about their sense of style, we think they don't really care about it as at most times these siblings are seen keeping it cool in basics. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

However, when they clean up, they do it in style. We love Suhana's tangerine Hervé Léger bandage dress and Aryan's super cool hairstyle. (Source: Varinder Chawla, Instagram)

Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan: There sense of style reflects royalty. We think it's really inspiring. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Need more proof? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor: She is obviously hailed as the high priestess of fashion in India and no one can match up to her superb sense of style but Arjun Kapoor is not so bad himself.



Seen here are the siblings at a family wedding in Dubai. (Source: File photo)