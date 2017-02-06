Kareena, Sushmita, Bipasha: Bollywood divas who scorched the LFW S/R 2017 ramp

The five-day mega fashion gala Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 that began on February 1 came to an end on Sunday. The summer event hosted over 90 designers including veterans like Tarun Tahiliani, Ritu Kumar, Payal Singhal, Falguni and Shane Peacock and many others showcasing their latest line at the event, which was held at the Reliance Jio Garden in Mumbai.



Bringing down the curtains for the show Bollywood supertar Kareena Kapoor Khan walked down the ramp at the grand finale. Apart from her Sushmita Sen, Preity Zinta, Malaika Arora Khan, Bipasha Basu and many other stars graced the ramp on various days filling the event with glitz and glam.



Here are the celebs who walked the runway.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked a vision in white as she walked the ramp for Anita Dongre at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 grand finale. Held at the Bandra Fort's heritage structure, which is also known as Castella de Aguada, the setting served as a dramatic backdrop for the designer, who wrapped up the event with the grandeur it deserved. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood beauty Sushmita Sen raised temperature on Day 5 at the LFW 2017 in a lavender gown. ushmita Sen enthralled the spectators a structured, embellished peplum bodice with crafted sleeves and a cascading asymmetrical trail dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sensuous Malaika Arora Khan sizzled on the runway as she walked the ramp for designer Divya Reddy's “Shahibzadi” collection on Day 5 at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2017. The gorgeous diva awed the audience red bralet with a yellow tiered, pleated lehenga and matching georgette dupatta splashed with glitter. And she completed her look with the quintessential bindi and a choker. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

International supermodel, TV host and American author, Padma Lakshmi was a vision as she walked down the runway for celebrity designer Tarun Tahiliani. The international supermodel graced the catwalk in two stunning creations -- one in ivory and other in shades of pink and stole the show. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sporting a plunged neckline crystal/sequin encrusted gown with long floor-length cape sleeves, Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu rocked the ramp for designer duo Falguni-Shane Peacock. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Supermodel Lulia Vantur stopped the show for Splash Fashions at the LFW 2017 on Day 3. Along with Vantur, popular TV actor Karishma Tanna too joined her. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Befikre actor Vaani Kapoor stole the show on Day 3 as she walked the ramp for Ritu Kumar. Sporting a perfect black floral dress, she looked like a true diva on the runway. In an ornate, appliquéd, black, zipped, biker jacket, over printed maxi skirt and a sheer net body suit, she looked sensuous. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood actor, Aditi Rao Hydari walked down the runway for The opulent “Romance of Kotwara” collection by designers Sama, Meera and Muzaffar Ali at the LFW S/R 2017 captivated the audience on Day 4. In a glittering, black, encrusted lehenga paired with dazzling choli and embellished tulle dupatta she looked amazing. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood actor Disha Patani walked the ramp for designer Jayanti Reddy. The MS Dhoni actor looked elegant in a heavily embroidered blue lehenga choli with silver brocade work. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

International actor Nimrat Kaur displays the creation fashion designers Sonam and Paras Modi collection during the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017, in Mumbai on Day 3. The Lunch Box actor looked ravishing in an ornate, gold-embroidered, wine-coloured Lehenga. With an angular draped choli flaunting a long trail, the actor raised temperature at the show. (Source: PTI)

Gracing the ramp for designer Sanjukta Dutta's “Mekhela Chador”, Bollywood diva Preity Zinta looked stunning in a black and red sari. Inspired by Goddess Durga and traditional Assamese motifs like Singkhap (lion), Moourah (peacock), Pokhila (butterfly) the ethnic designs reflected true communal harmony and serenity of Assam. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood beauty Sonakshi Sinha played the dreamy showstopper in a one-shoulder satin gown featuring a long trail for Monisha Jaising's summer collection. The tangerine and lime green number against the grey Mumbai skyline along the sea grabbed all the attention during the curtain raiser of the gala event hosted on a cruise ship! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Romanticizing the first blooms designer Karn Malhotra's collection was quite upbeat and flirty. Bollywood beauty Amyra Dastur captivated the audience in a flirty in a one off-shoulder asymmetric gown. The pretty attire was a perfect combo of shimmering and pastel tones. The powder blue and metallic grey cascading down the ensemble was breathtaking. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Glamourous Sophie Choudry sizzled in a shimmery golden gown as she walked the ramp for designer Abha Choudhury. The popular singer-actor looked sensuous in the flowing gown with a plunged neckline and heavy neck-piece. (source: Varinder Chawla)

Supermodel and Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela looked sensuous in a blue attire as she walked down the ramp for designer Sonal Verma. Sporting a navy bralet with wide embroidered pants and a striking red-and-white striped jacket, she looked ravishing with a top-knot bun. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Super-talented Tabu graced the ramp in a white and gold anarkali over a swirling lehenga. The Haidar actor looked breezy and ethereal as she stole the show for Gaurang Shah's “Muslin” collection. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Inspired by Agatha Christie’s dark romantic murder mystery, Diana Penty walked the ramp flaunting Payal Singhal's latest collection. The Cocktail actor looked stunning in a ash grey, georgette, fully encrusted kaftan tunic with a net Deco jaal embroidered Lehenga.(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Lovely Bollywood diva Kiara Advani mesmerised the audience at the LFW walking down the ramp for designer Farah Sanjana. The actor glided down the runway in a sheer, printed, layered, long, skirt with sexy printed peplum choli winning hearts. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Narendra Kumar’s men’s wear collection at the LFW S/R 2017 was a coming-of-age look for the boy-turned-man and it was quite refreshing. To to end his show in style, very dashing Rahul Khanna walked the ramp in a black fully embroidered jacket and fitted pants. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Popular star Swara Bhaskar was the showstopper for Monica Shah and Karishma Swali's label Amoh by Jade. The Bollywood actor ended the grand show in a metallic silver cowled midi covered with an enticing long lace cover. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood beauty Daisy Shah was the showstopper for designer Amit GT's collection. The Jai Ho actor looked pretty in a in a dark purple textured gown with feather accents on the shoulders and discreet side pockets. (Source: Varinder Chawla)