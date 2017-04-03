From Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh to Alia Bhatt: Photographer Mark Bennington frames Bollywood stars

Since his first visit to India in 2010, Mark Bennington has blended in well. The American photographer has mastered the very useful, all-purpose 'Indian head nod' and uses "na" or "ya" as punctuations in his sentences. With Mumbai as his home, he has also hung out with many of the Bollywood stars. His project that was in the making for about seven long years, Bennington's book, Living the Dream: The Life of the 'Bollywood' Actor (HarperCollins) was published recently. He got talking about clicking pictures, his latest project and being the new Tom Alter.



On being asked how did he pick his subjects, he said his idea was to get people who would represent all aspects of the spectrum. "There are actors and then there are money-making machines. So, there's Salman Khan who represents the Khans; Dev Anand, Dharmendra and Jeetendra represent the older generation; Deepti Naval and the late Om Puri for parallel cinema and so on," he said.

Responding to the observation that some of the pictures seem candid, like Ranbir Kapoor's, as compared to Kareena Kapoor's or Alia Bhatt's photographs, he said that he in fact felt the opposite.

"Everybody I shot knew there was a camera around them. Take Ranbir, for instance, it looks candid but it's not — I can tell that he's looking in that direction but it's almost like giving me a shot."

"The Kareena photo is a picture of the diva. The shots set themselves up, and I'm just there to take them," he said.

"Rajkummar Rao and Swara Bhaskar were starting out when I shot them, and they're playing leads in films today. I wanted people on the periphery such as Bobby Darling, Rakhi Sawant, and street performers like Gabbar Singh, as well. That was super important to me, to have that balance," he said, on being asked how did he pick his subjects.

On being asked how did professional photography happen to him, he said he saw Saturday Night Fever three times when he was eight and loved it. "When I turned 18, I moved to New York and joined the New Actor's Workshop; I did a lot of theatre," he said.

"Then I moved to Los Angeles, got a good agent and manager and started getting steady work in TV shows like NYPD Blue, V.I.P. and Star Trek: Voyager," he said.

He said his grandfather was an amateur photographer and left him all his cameras and lenses after he died. "I was 33 when I began to tinker with them," he said.

"I started taking photos of my friends and put a book together. Within six months, I was making a living as a headshot photographer. In 2009, I arrived in Delhi on New Year's Eve and then came to Mumbai and started this project," he said.

Although he clicked popular personalities like Shashi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and among others, he said that Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan said no and so did Amitabh Bachchan. ""I really wanted to shoot Johnny Lever but he refused as well. I wish I could have shot Amrish Puri, but he'd passed away five years before I reached Mumbai. There is one star who said he'd let me shoot him if his was the cover image of the book. I can't tell you who (laughs); there's no 'off the record' in Bollywood," he said.

While even Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah agreed, he said he would have loved to shoot Kajol, but she wasn't available.

Bennington is working on another book right now.