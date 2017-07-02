Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Sridevi: Fashion hits and misses in June

Hit and miss: At the New York premiere of HBO's The Defiant Ones, Priyanka Chopra opted for a bold and unconventional choice of attire. Going all black, the Baywatch actress wore a stunning Brunello Cucinelli double-breasted jacket with plunging neckline, which was paired with shimmery wide-legged pants. Now, as much as we love that jacket and the pants separately, together they just seem a tad bit off. Styled by famous celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich, the purple lips, dark purple shadow and black liner accentuated Chopra's look and gave an interesting twist to the ensemble. We also love the hint of glitter on her eyes. There is no denying that the look is edgy, yet understated. Even for the hair, she kept it simple, and styled it in middle-parted shoulder length tendrils. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: Fusion is something Neha Dhupia does with so much ease that sometimes we can’t help but wonder if she was born with it. Recently, the fashionista took it to the next level when she graced the Femina Miss India 2017 event in a beautiful anarkali gown from Shantanu & Nikhil. Dhupia who was there as a mentor looked lovely in the dress with a mandarin collar with a fitted bodice which flared out from the waist. Her friend and leading designer Sohaya Misra, who owns the brand Chola, styled the look with long statement earrings that grazed her shoulders from Outhouse Jewellery and a statement ring. A black box clutch from Bottega Veneta rounded her look. To complement this outfit, celebrity make-up artist Sonik Sarwate gave Dhupia intense smokey eyes, thick eyebrows and nude lips which are also the actress’ most preferred beauty look. Meanwhile, celebrity hairstylist Hamida Idrisi pulled her hair back into a nice bun. We like what we see. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: Esha Gupta was seen looking lovely in an aubergine-coloured Payal Singhal sari at the music launch of her upcoming film Yaar Ivan in Hyderabad. We love the addition of the embroidered, tassle detail caplet (also from the same designer) to the look. It’s a nice way to add a modern touch to classics, we say. The badla sari was picked up by celebrity stylist Astha Sharma who styled it well with a pair of statement earrings and a huge matching ring from Hazoorilal Jewellers. Her make-up by artist Harry Rajput Thakur added to the charm with fiercely defined brows, well-done eyes, dewy bronzed skin with touches of blush on her cheeks and pink lips. (Source: Instagram/aasthasharma612)

Hit: During a promotional round of her upcoming film Mubarakan on the sets of a reality TV show, Ileana D’cruz was seen in a feminine all black number from SR Store. The beautiful lace halter neck dress with cold shoulder details was styled well with a pair of black sandals and oversized gold hoop earrings by celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi. We love everything about this look, starting from her breezy and elegant outfit to her hair in a ponytail and fresh-faced make-up. (Source: Instagram/filmyshotreal)

Hit: Swara Bhaskar was seen attending the Femina Women Awards in Mumbai wearing an applique crop top and a voluminous skirt, both from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Celebrity stylist Chandini Whabi complemented the look with a pair of statement earrings and a cocktail ring from Aurelle by Leshna Shah. We like how her hair was styled in a centre-parted ponytail and how her make-up was kept simple. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit and miss: Deepika Padukone looked as bright as sunshine at the airport but we feel that something was a mismatch. The effort was good and normally we love yellow outfits but the mustard pants paired with the bright yellow Tee didn’t make for a good sight. We would have preferred the same colour separates or a white Tee to go with her pants and nude trench coat. However, we like the addition of tan brogues and the navy Goyard tote to the look. Her make-up was perfect too. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Athiya Shetty flaunted a blue Bibhu Mohapatra gown and accessorised it with jewellery from Kaj Fine Jewellery. Stylist Shraddha Naik added a hint of purple to her eyes, which complements the dress well. Hair stylist Susan Emmanuel left her tresses in wavy curls. She looked good. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Turning heads in a thigh-high slit backless Deme By Gabriella outfit, Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight at Manish Malhotra's party. The actress accented her look with a clutch and bracelets, and paired her ensemble with black footwear. She also wore a bright yellow nail paint with the gown. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Sophie Choudry wore an off-shoulder soft pink gown by Manish Malhotra. from his Mijwan collection. We are in love with this beautiful gown, it's perfect to beat the heat, don't you think? She complemented it with jewels from Farah Ali Khan and stylist Ambereen Yusuf gave it a glossy finish. She looked lovely. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Miss: At a get together, Katrina Kaif was seen in a rather casual avatar in a grey T-shirt and blue jeans. The actress sported a pair of white sneakers with a floral design on it. We are not a big fan of this look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Rhea Chakraborty looked lovely in a maroon off-shoulder gown from Label D with a choker from Minerali Store. She added oomph to her look by accenting the thigh-high slit gown with silver heels from Aldo shoes. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit and miss: Sonam Kapoor looked visibly tanned after her vacation from Sri Lanka with her besties but her fashion game was on point. This one can never be called a slacker when it comes to dressing up or dressing down. The Neerja actress was seen in a comfortable Mad in LA midi dress, which she layered with a denim jacket from Bhane. A pair of sneakers from Nike, sunglasses from Roberi and Fraud and a Louis Vuitton backpack rounded her look. The perfect picture of urban chic but her beauty game could have been better. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Athiya Shetty joined Illeana D’Cruz, Arjun Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor on the sets of Nach Baliye for the promotion of her upcoming film Mubarakan in a Payal Khandwala dress. We love the boho and desi touch of the pink and gold chevron print silk gown. There were too many elements at play here with the collared neckline and silver jewellery from Amrapali Jewels but she pulled it off beautifully with a pair of strappy, sleek metallic heels. We love the touch of braids and soft waves to this look. Her beauty game was good with the grey winged liner, dewy make-up and a soft pink pout. She looked lovely. (Source: Instagram/shnoy09)

Hit: Bipasha Basu gave us fashion goals in floral when for a dinner date with husband Karan Singh Grover, she stepped out in a fetching white dress with colourful prints. The summery outfit with the plunging neckline fitted her like a glove. We love the touch of oversized glasses to the look as it gave out serious retro vibes. Also, she styled it well with a long layered statement necklace, a sling bag and bright yellow platform heels. The pop of colour was unexpected but totally welcomed here. As far as her beauty look is concerned, she went for a thick winged eyeliner and a bright lip shade in pink, which she usually loves. Her hair was styled poker straight and even though it looked good, we wish she would have experimented a little, especially with the rest of her styling having been so perfect one can’t find fault. We think a softly, tousled loose braid would have added a nice touch. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Kriti Sanon looked ravishing in a black T-shirt dress from Purple Paisley. The graphic print and eyelet detailing on her sleeves and hem gave her a biker-girl edge, while she managed to look all ready for an all-night party. She styled her hair into wavy tresses with nicely-kohled eyes and berry colour on her lips. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Sridevi's recent appearance in a pastel pink outfit at a promotional event is all kinds of awesome. The breezy dress from designer duo Ankur Modi and Priyanka Modi’s label AM:PM, which she layered with a matching sequined shrug is perfect for the rainy season. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel who styled her, picked up a pair of beige stilettos from Shoes That Fit You and boho-chic statement earrings from Amrapali Jewels to complement the look. With hair in soft waves, she used soft pink shades in her make-up to suit the colour tone of her outfit. We think she did really good with her casual yet chic look and love how she went for a softer palette here to beat the heat. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Alia Bhatt kept it casual and refreshing in a Michelle Mason olive green tank top and a pair of applique jeans from Michael Kors. She went for a pair of simple hoop earrings, her hair tied into a ponytail, completing her look with Zara metallic sandals. Keeping her make-up understated, Bhatt opted for a nude lip colour and a bright yellow Eddie Parker clutch, adding just the colour pop needed for her look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: For her recent appearance on the set of the show Nach Baliye for the promotion of her upcoming film Mubarakan opposite Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz was seen wearing a dreamy summer gown that had everything working for her. Celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi who curated this look definitely knows what’s good for the dusky beauty and used it well by picking this stunning number from Deme By Gabriella. The cold-shoulder dress with the thigh-high slit which was cinched at the waist ticked all the right boxes in the trends department. Beautiful earrings from Minerali and sleek metallic heels from Steve Madden complemented her look. Celebrity make-up artist Divya Chablani gave her a gorgeous dewy look to go with the lovely dress while celebrity hairstylist Sheetal Khan pulled her hair into a top knot. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Malaika Arora was seen in a navy blue striped jumpsuit. The Chaiya Chaiya star was present at the star-studded launch of Gauri Khan's designed restaurant ARTH in Mumbai. She looked her sultry best in the Deme by Gabriella number, rocking the cut-out jumpsuit with its plunging neckline and deep back with absolute elegance and sophistication. She styled her hair into a high-raised ponytail and teamed her attire with a red lipstick — both doing wonders to accentuate her high cheekbones. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Miss: In-house fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor was seen in a monochrome black dress from her own fashion brand Rheson. Kapoor paired her look with black combat shoes (which is the kind of quirkiness we love) and silver traditional oxidised jewellery. We are not a big fan of this look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Jacqueline Fernandez looked beautiful in a monochrome, hi-low number from the house of Wandering. In a bell sleeved black crop top and a high-low skirt with embroidery at the borders and thread work on them, she completed her look with a high raised pony, pink lips and black pumps from Saint Laurent. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Priyanka Chopra was seen in a black number at Mumbai airport before taking off for Prague. The Baywatch star looked lovely in a black lace trim midi dress from Self Portrait. We love how she casually threw an uber-cool denim jacket over her shoulders to add some depth. Looks like her layering game is going strong. With hair in a romantic updo, she complemented her look with a grey Givenchy bag, black chunky sandals, and a pair of white rimmed round sunglasses. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Miss: It was a disappointment when we spotted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the music launch of her designer friend Vikram Phadnis’ new film Hrudayantar. The former Miss World wore a black, floor-length anarkali by Anamika Khanna, featuring elaborate and intricate floral embroidery. Though the ensemble looked regal, it failed to create the drama that we’ve come to expect from the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress. Celebrity stylist Anisha Jain opted to keep Aishwarya’s hair poker straight, light smokey eyes and a bright red lip colour rounded off her look. She teamed the outfit with some basic jewellery from Amrapali. (Source: Instagram/anamikakhanna.in)

Hit: For an event at a radio station, Katrina Kaif kept it simple in a blue and white print dress from Forever New which she paired well with white sneakers. Why we love this look? It’s so easy to carry and you don’t have to invest a lot of time in it. Perfect for ladies who are constantly on the go. However, we wish she would have done something more with her hair. Even a high ponytail with boxer braids would have done the trick. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Deepika Padukone was seen in a striped asymmetrical slip dress from her own collection All About You From Deepika Padukone. She styled it with a simple round neck white Tee underneath and monochrome sneakers from Nike. Her choice of accessory was a pair of cool Lennon sunglasses. We like the cool, summery vibe to this look. We think it was a good idea to pull her hair up into a neat ponytail and keep her make-up minimal for this look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Shruti Haasan mixed cool and comfy really well. The Behen Hogi Teri actress picked a military green Tee which she teamed with a cool pair of ripped denims. But what makes the look worthwhile is that denim jacket which she casually tossed over her shoulders, gorgeous beige lace-up block heels and the amazing pair of shades. We also like how she accessorised her look with a brown sling bag. This look is something which you can easily emulate. After all, she is just playing with the basics. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Miss: Sridevi was seen at a Mumbai restaurant having a good time with daughters, Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. For the family outing, the MOM actress picked up a pair of blue denims which she teamed with a printed Gigi Hadid for Tommy Hilfiger top. She rounded her look with white pumps and a powder blue bag. We think her styling lacked depth. In other words, it looked drab. Considering how she stunned us during the trailer launch of her much-anticipated film MOM opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna in a pale green pantsuit by Lama Jouni from the designer’s Fall 2017 collection with its breezy silhouette and gold accents, her latest look failed in comparison. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Recently, at Mumbai airport, Sophie Choudry was seen wearing thin stripes. We think it is an interesting twist to the regular stripe shirt. The top with the bow detail which she styled with a pair of blue jeans looked absolutely lovely on her. A Céline handbag, sunglasses and graphic Gucci sneakers with ‘For Love’ written on it rounded her look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: At a promotional event for Jagga Jasoos, Katrina Kaif showed us how to do colour-blocking well while playing with asymmetrical lines. Looking pretty in a hi-low Peter Pilotto dress from the label’s Spring 2017 collection, Kaif gave out major summer vibes. The dress with the embellished yoke detail is not an easy one to carry but she worked it well. Here too, she decided to let her hair down but given the intricate neckline details, it would have looked better if she would have gone for an updo. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: After crop tops, denims have made a big comeback this summer and Athiya Shetty looked super comfortable embracing the trend. But more than that, she looked extremely stylish. She put on a patterned long jacket to give it a cool vibe and accessorised it with a chunky choker from Shringaar. With hair in beautiful waves and dewy face make-up, she rounded her look by matching the navy of her jacket to her heels. We think this look is something worth taking inspiration from. (Source: Instagram/stylebyami)

Hit: Kriti Sanon who was recently seen on the judging panel for a model audition in Mumbai looked lovely in all-white separates from Chola by Sohaya. The tank top, sleeveless draped vest and wide-legged pants made for such a soothing sight. Layered necklaces from Bansri, a berry lip shade and soft curls complemented her look. (Source: Instagram/sukritigrover)

Hit: Recently, for an episode of a dance reality show as a part of her upcoming film MOM's promotion, Sridevi turned towards her favourite designer once again. She picked a lovely champagne-hued sari with gold beads on the border. To add depth to her look, Sridevi paired it with a high-neck, patterned silk brocade blouse in bright purple. She styled it beautifully with traditional jewellery – choker and earrings from Heeramaneck – and a black bindi. Her make-up was near perfection with soft blushes of pink on her cheeks, lovely pink lip shade and hair tied in a bun. (Source: Instagram/manishmalhotra05)

Hit: For an interview with veteran actor Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut wore a blush pink outfit from Osman Studio, giving us major style goals! The sleeveless top was embellished with pearls around the neck with sharp asymmetry at the hem. Styled by Ami Patel, popular Bollywood stylist, the actress chose to keep her beautiful natural curls open. While we think she could have gone for a slightly brighter shade of lip-colour, given the understated tone of her ensemble, the pink lipshade goes with her minimal dewy make-up. The winner, however, was the pleated culottes of the same colour that she paired with the top and a pair of nude ankle strap heels. (Source: Instagram/stylebyami)

Hit: Over the years, Esha Gupta, the model-turned-actor has given a number of jaw-dropping moments, not just on the red carpet but street style too. This time the actress is back channelising her grunge street style while flaunting her toned midriff in a crop top from Fenty Puma By Rihanna. She styled the look with a sexy pair of denim shorts and a watch, and wore her hair in loose curls. It’s good to see that she kept her make-up minimal with well-defined eyes. (Source: Instagram/egupta)

Hit: One wouldn’t usually pick pantsuits while travelling but it’s Kangana Ranaut we are talking about. If she can jet-set in saris, these wardrobe staples are nothing in comparison. While on her way back to India from London, Ranaut made a strong statement in a crisp white pantsuit which she wore with a striped Tee underneath it. We love how she styled this monochrome look with strappy black heels and a colour-block Burberry bag. With her hair in natural curls, she rounded her look with a white manicure, natural make-up, nude lips and sunnies. We think she totally aced this power-packed look. (Source: Instagram/ team_kangana_ranaut)

Hit and miss: Karisma Kapoor was seen at an event in a colour-block sari with neon panels from designer Sanjay Garg’s label Raw Mango. The actress paired it with a white blouse featuring sheer sleeves and studs from Amrapali Jewels. Even though we love the sari, we are not a big fan of the blouse – the sleeves looked a little out of place. However, we like her half tied up and half down hairdo and natural make-up. (Source: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor)

Hit: Recently, while airport hopping, Priyanka Chopra was seen replacing the good old LBD for a super stylish black jumpsuit. The beauty picked this overall with classic cuts, black buckle details and cut-outs from Australian fashion brand Zimmermann. The jumpsuit is beautiful in itself, but if you think the diva would stop at that then you are mistaken, She casually shrugged on a paisley print cape from Etro and teamed it with a pair of black platform heels. Her make-up and hair was flawless too with matte pink lips and a radiant glow on her face. We like what we see, such fuss-free styling. (Source: Instagram/bollyfashionfiesta)

Hit: Freida Pinto was seen turning heads at 2017 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in monochrome. The Slumdog Millionaire actress looked like a complete diva in a floral work jumpsuit from Elie Saab and an oversized but super stylish hat from Yestadt Millinery. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, her look was accessorised with a sling from Roger Vivier. Celebrity hairstylist Marcus Francis gave her gorgeous soft waves while celebrity make-up artist Quinn Murphy kept the look chic with beautifully defined eyes and a bold red lip. We think she looked smart, elegant and absolutely lovely at the same time. (Source: Instagram/tanghavri)

Hit: At The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards 2017, Priyanka Chopra was seen in a black Michael Kors dress with a deep neckline. Stylist Cristina Ehrlich added a broad sparkling belt and black ankle straps to the simple dress and the 34-year-old actress pulled it off with oomph and elegance. She complemented it with black peep toes and a side-parted bun. A bright red lip shade and glossy make-up rounded off her look. (Source: Instagram/priyankachopra)

Hit: Rani Mukerji’s not been in the news for a while now but if one is a celebrity, one cannot hide from the limelight forever. The actress whose public appearance drastically decreased ever since her marriage to the reclusive Aditya Chopra is now back in action. Recently, the new mother was spotted at Mumbai airport leaving for Dubai in a smart navy blue jumpsuit with leather strap details. We love basics with cool details and this Michael Kors overalls definitely made it to our list. Mukerji styled this navy outfit tapered at the ankles with tan platform heels, a thin tan belt, and a fringed tote in the same hue. She kept her make-up minimal with just a hint of eyeliner on her upper eyelid, well-defined mascara lashes and a nude lip shade. With hair in natural waves, she complemented her look with colourful beaded bracelets. We think she looked good, there’s nothing to fault here. Also, it’s a chic way to travel. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Deepika Padukone is the queen of celebrity airport style. Over and over again, the Bollywood beauty has proved that style and comfort can go hand-in-hand. Recently, the Padmavati actress slayed in another casual attire. Her sartorial choice is really unique – a ripped jeans from Topshop and a crop top from her own label All About You from Deepika Padukone. We think she carried it off like a boss. She added some oomph to her look with dark tan lace-up Chloe boots and her tan Hermes Birkin bag. The centre-parted hair and bare minimum make-up were the right choice. She did well. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Jacqueline Fernandez kept it cool and quirky in a pink sweatshirt with a fun slogan written on it. It said, “Came a queen, left a legend”. Considering how positive she is as a person, we think the sweatshirt is apt for her. She teamed it with a pair of basic denims, white sneakers, geeky see-through glasses and her Gucci backpack. She kept her make-up minimum but instead of letting her hair down, she pulled it up and bundled it into a neat ponytail. We think she looked adorable. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Kriti Sanon’s airport style is something that instantly caught our eye. Seen letting her hair down in an all-blue avatar, her style quotient is both chic and comfy. Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover who put this look together teamed the breezy blouse from Ms.Taken with ripped jeans from Zara which was flared at the ankles. A cool pair of white sneakers, sunglasses and bouncy blow dry hair complemented her look. Super comfy and summery, we say. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: When it comes to fashion, Priyanka Chopra is a slayer. The actress has been seen giving us a number of fashion inspirations during her promotional leg of Baywatch and adding another one to the long list is the beauty in a trendy belted grey pantsuit with cold-shoulder details. The boxy suit with a plunging neckline detail from Public School looks amazing on her. We love how celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich styled it with a pair of sleek black heels. Also, the neat low bun with a sleek side-parting and berry lips added a nice touch to her look. A nice pair of studs might have made a difference but she still managed to carry it off sans jewellery. (Source: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra)

Hit: Esha Gupta's sartorial choices have always been on point and this time too, the Rustom actress gave us #traditionalwear goals. At an event organised by the Cancer Patients Aid Association in Mumbai, in a pink floral print Anarkali which she paired with a matching dupatta, tucked in at the waist and put perfectly in place with an embellished belt, all by Mahima Mahajan. She picked earrings from Amrapali, golden heels by Charles & Keith, sleek straight hair and a pink lip shade to complement her look. Celebrity stylist Reann Moradian and celebrity make-up artist Billy Manik did a good job here. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: Shilpa Shetty has mastered the art of carrying Indian wear, or for that matter, fusion wear too. Recently, at the Dada Saheb Phalke Awards, Shetty pulled off a glam look in a metallic corset detail upcycled banarasi sari gown by designer Amit Aggarwal. The one-shoulder gown with a side train which she wore with silver jewellery from Silver Streak and metallic sandals looked lovely on her. A big round of applause for celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra for putting this look together. Her signature waves and well-defined eyes added a lovely touch. (Source: Instagram/Sanjana Batra)

Hit and miss: From exotic to quirky, Alia Bhatt has been juggling many styles these days. For the IIFA 2017 press meet, the Dear Zindagi actress was seen in colour-block separates from Prabal Gurung. The silk satin camisole from the designers Pre-Fall 2017 collection paired with the emerald green and beige skirt looked good on her. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel who put this look together, picked up the hottest celeb trend in footwear – transparent heels – from Intoto to complement the look. Statement rings from Misho were the only accessories she went for. With such a cool outfit and a fresh face, she definitely pulled off the look but we think a little experiment with her hair could have helped. Maybe, boxer braids or a top knot would have done the trick. (Source: Instagram/Ami Patel)

Hit: At the Arts for India Golden Gala charity at BAFTA London, Tamannaah Bhatia looked nothing less than royalty in a teal embroidered ensemble by Sabyasachi. The Baahubali actress who received an award for her contribution to Indian Cinema, paired her outfit with a matching dupatta cinched at the waist with an embroidered belt. With hair tied up in a neat bun and soft dewy make-up, she rounded the look with a pair of earrings from Amrapali Jewels. (Source: Instagram/Sanjana Batra)

Hit: During Raabta promotions, Kriti Sanon made a statement in a pantsuit look. The actress picked separates, a fitted olive-hued pair of pants and a matching polka dot long jacket, both from Avni Bhuva which she wore with a lace camisole from H&M. She accessorised her look with a gold watch by Guess and gold flats. We think she looked good. (Source: Instagram/Sukriti Grover)

Hit: Aditi Rao Hydari was seen at the screening of A Death In The Gunj channelising geeky cool in a white off-shoulder top from Sesame The Style Studio. A pair of ripped jeans from Topshop, lace-up shoes from Opening Ceremony and a fringed bag from Urban Outfitters rounded the look. We love that she decided to go the no make-up way. (Source: Instagram/Pinkvilla)

Hit: Gauahar Khan looked stunning in summery grey separates from White Elephant by Mayyur Girotra. We love the white lace details on the neckline and waistline and we think the crop top paired with the palazzos worked wonders for her. The way she styled it with boxer braids instead of a wispy updo and chocolate lips is something worth taking inspiration from. No complaints here. (Source: Instagram/whiteelephant_by_mayyurgirotra)

Hit: At the IIFA 2017 press meet, Katrina Kaif rocked a sunset-hued striped mini from Balmain. We just couldn’t take our eyes off her. Her long sleeve dress teamed with a pair of black Louboutin pumps did wonders for her. And even though she went for her signature minimal make-up and simple blow-dry hair, we don’t have reasons to complain. She looked like the diva she is without even having to try hard. (Source: Varinder Chawla)