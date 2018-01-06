HIT: If anyone knows how to have a blast on New Year’s Eve, it’s our Bollywood celebs. From lavish locales to gorgeous gowns, there’s hardly any fun factor left out. And adding sensuality to the exciting evening were Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, who stepped out in their party best to welcome the new year. The Veere Di Wedding actor chose to wear a svelte black gown by Manish Malhotra. The sultry number had a velvet skirt, whose richness complemented the semi-sheer bodice embellished with sequins. The thigh-high slit gave it a risqué element.
Meanwhile, Saif looked suave in a black tux with a bow tie. We, especially, like the red rose he sported on his blazer, giving us some ‘Nawaabi’ feels. (Source: Instagram/manishmalhotra05)