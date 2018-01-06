12 / 13

HIT: Esha Gupta was spotted at the airport, taking it up a notch higher in a black tee with ‘FIRST. I. NEED. COFFEE’ printed across the front. The contrasting white prints really set off her all-black ensemble. Teaming her tee with distressed black jeans and a printed leather jacket from Bershka, the actor made sure there were many interesting details in her attire. However, what impressed us most were her ankle-high leather boots from Splash Fashion. The drool-worthy booties had studded beads on the tongue and we think they up the ante of the actor’s attire. The actor rounded out her look with her shang bangs, which are quoted as one of the hottest trends of 2018 and round sunglasses. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)