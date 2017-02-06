Kareena Kapoor dazzles in gold and white at LFW S/R 2017 grand finale

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked a vision in white as she walked the ramp for Anita Dongre at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 grand finale. Held at the Bandra Fort's heritage structure, which is also known as Castella de Aguada, the setting served as a dramatic backdrop for the designer, who wrapped up the event with the grandeur it deserved. Kapoor, who is the the face of the Lakme Absolute, was seen walking the ramp after 46 days of giving birth to her first son Taimur Ali Khan. The 36-year-old actress made heads turn as she walked the runway in a long offwhite gown paired with a beautiful gold jacket with embellishments. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

The "Udta Punjab" star sported minimal make-up done by international make-up artiste Donald Simrock, whose client list includes popular names like Ashley Judd, Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears, Eva Mendes and Cindy Crawford. Last year, Kareena flaunted her baby bump at the grand finale of the event's winter/festive season, where she walked for veteran designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

About bringing the curtains down this year, she reportedly said, "It feels amazing. It's just been day 46 (post delivery) and it feels great. The idea is to do what I have been always loved to do, which is work. It is a part of my DNA, it's a part of me. It's never going to change."

Anita Dongre's elegant gold theme summer/resort 2017 collection was titled 'Alchemy' — and her collection managed to bring alive the liquid gold theme through her designs. From the costumes to the makeup, there was gold and glitter everywhere. The actress also praised Dongre and added that the show, which was inspired by Lakme's theme 'Liquid Gold', is inspiring Indian women "to be independent, work and to be out there..."

"Our collection is designed in keeping with LakmA¿ 's theme. There'll be a glimpse of fluid silhouettes in glazed gold, reflecting the unique flora and fauna of a securely hidden oasis within the sun-kissed, glistening sands of Rajasthan," Dongre reportedly said about the collection.