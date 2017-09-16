Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sunny Leone, Jacqueline Fernandez: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Sep 10 – Sep 16)

Hit: Jacqueline Fernandez who is busy promoting her upcoming film Judwaa 2, recently turned up looking glamourous in a ‘Boys Equals Girls’ graphic tee from Generation Mixx and a three-toned metallic skirt from the house of Diesel. We like how she teamed her ensemble with a pair of black strappy sandals from Manolo Blahnik. Of late, Fernandez seems to be promoting gender equality with her clothing. Prior to this, she made for a strong style statement wearing an androgynous outfit and it’s a good thing because on both occasions she gave us fashion goals. However, we feel her latest appearance is more attuned to a weekend party with the shiny skirt, bold red lips and dewy make-up done by celebrity hair and make-up artist Shaan Muttathil. (Source: Instagram/style.cell)

Hit: Anushka Sharma was seen acing her layering game in a grey trench coat and a beautiful dark blue button-down maxi dress with floral prints and a drawstring cinched at the waist. We think the coat added a nice contrast to her dress and those cute blush pink Adidas sneakers and Prada backpack immediately upped her style game. We also like how she kept her make-up muted with just a soft pink lip shade and styled her hair into a half-up and half-down hairdo. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: Tamannaah Bhatia looked gorgeous at an event in Hyderabad in a black self-tie jumpsuit from Lola by Suman B, which looked like a dress with side slits at first sight. She paired it with statement earrings from Viange and stilettos from Zara. However, what we love most about her look is her make-up and hair by Sonia Jain. The fresh look with the smokey eyes and nude lips complemented her jumpsuit to perfection. So did her hair tied in a neat bun by Aliya Shaikh. (Source: Instagram/sanjanabatra)

Hit: Kangana Ranaut has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Simran, but we aren’t complaining because she has been giving us stellar looks one after another. From channelising futuristic, oriental to Indian fashion, the actor is leaving no stone unturned in putting her best foot forward. Recently, she picked a gingham print dress for the screening of her film and it left us drooling. We think she looks really lovely in this full-sleeve dress from Manoush with the gorgeous floral embroidery collar, ruffle details in the front and the small pleats on the skirt. Celebrity Ami Patel styled it well with a pair of white Tod’s loafers with simple gold embellishments on it. Considering how she usually keeps her make-up muted, the bright coral lip shade came across as a nice surprise. We think she looks like a doll with her curly mane and soft blush on her cheeks. (Source: Instagram/stylebyami)

Hit: Aditi Rao Hydari kept it casual yet chic in a black asymmetrical top which she wore with her denim shorts and white sneakers. We like how she accessorised it with a tan bag and cool sunglasses and kept her make-up and hair really simple. After all, simplicity is the key. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: Recently, as Kareena Kapoor Khan left for Delhi for the shoot of Veere Di Wedding, she was seen in a red adjustable jumper by Dhruv Kapoor with metallic prints on it. Tanya Ghavri who curated this look paired it with simple black jeans, matching pointy-toe pumps and a brown Balenciaga bag. With hair tied up in a bun, minimal make-up and a pair of sunglasses rounded out her look. We think the statement jumper made all the difference and saved the look from being boring. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: For the promotions of Judwa 2 in Mumbai, Devki B curated a Kate Spade ensemble for Taapsee Pannu. She wore a blue striped, bat sleeve top along with red culottes that had a tie knot detailing at the waist. Her hair was left loose with tight curls and simple make-up. The Pink actress seems to be in love with socks, as she has quite often been spotted wearing socks in the recent past. This time too, it was no different. Her white mules paired with sheer socks were a standout. (Source: Instagram/devs213)

Hit: For a meeting with Queen Rania of Jordan, Priyanka Chopra picked a simple, high-neck, midi floral dress from Zara and styled it with sleek, centre-parted hair, minimal make-up and a striking brown lip shade. The lovely floral number lent a polished and feminine touch to her look. We like what we see! (Source: Instagram/priyankachopra)

Hit: Kriti Sanon was seen attending the screening of Lucknow Central in a blue and white gingham wrap dress from Fancy Pants. Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover teamed it with a pair of white sneakers and a nude clutch. And while her make-up was kept minimal, her hair was styled into beautiful cascading curls to add that element of oomph. We think she looked good. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez attended the world Bio-Bridges mission, a project launched by The Body Shop in New Delhi to protect the world’s most endangered rainforest. Keeping the green theme in mind, the ‘Judwaa 2’ actor wore a pistachio green ensemble from the house of Appapop. It’s refreshing to see how this Sri Lankan beauty took the separates trend to a whole new level and also worked the monochrome and androgynous angle beautifully while at it. It’s not easy to pull off three trends at one go, but Fernandez somehow managed to do it, leaving us drooling with her superb sense of style. Her body-hugging shirt with three-quarter sleeves even had a matching tie to go along with it! What we love about this look is that the pants were flared and a sleek brown belt, cinched at the waist, was used to break the monotony of the outfit. The end result is elegant, chic, fierce and feminine, all at the same time. A special mention goes to celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri as well for the brilliant curation. (Source: Instagram/tanghavri)

Miss: Recently, we spotted Sunny Leone on the sets of a television show in a tacky, bubblegum blue and pink dress which failed to impress us. She matched it with a pink lipstick which, again, did nothing to balance out the confusing splash of colours that was her attire for the evening. While we like her hairdo, which was a blown-up faux mop of curls, we really wish she had worn a fitted one-tone dress to go with it. The pink blush seemed absolutely unnecessary, especially because there was too much of colour going on in her look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: For an event, Nimrat Kaur channelised gypsy vibes in a lovely full-length, button-down dress from Ritu Kumar. We love the colourful tribal motif prints on it and the way she styled it with a thin double-buckle belt and most importantly, the statement necklace from Amrapali Jewels. Even the bindi looked good with her dress. Full points to her. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit and miss: Rani Mukerji was spotted at the airport wearing a navy blue top paired with a rust coloured leather jacket. The printed blue leggings she teamed with the top added to the quirkiness but it’s not something that we like. Block pumps from Tod’s, sunglasses and statement earrings rounded out her look. However, the accessory that caught our attention was her Gucci Sylvie handbag. The white floral embroidered satchel saved her look from turning into a disaster. (Source: Instagram/manav.manglani)

Hit: During a promotional event for Judwaa 2, Taapsee Pannu wore a full sleeve, cold-shoulder top from the house of Hemant and Nandita. We love how she paired the trendy, white colour ruffled top with a Juicy Couture mini checkered skirt. The shoes were the game changer - a pair of black lace-up gladiators by Lulu and Sky which almost reached her knees. Otherwise her look might have been a little drab. (Source: Instagram/devs213)