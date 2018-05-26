13 / 14

MISS: Esha Gupta recently stepped out in an Anamika Khanna creation. The blazing red number with ruffle effects along the pallu was designed in tulle fabric and teamed with an elaborately embroidered blouse. Though we are all for a belted sari, the colour of the piece was too glaring. The pearl-studded choker and multiple rings from were stunning as stand-alone pieces but curated with the outfit, the overall look was garish. (Source: Aastha Sharma/ Instagram)