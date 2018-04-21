6 / 24

MISS: Chitrangada Singh was spotted in a cherry red textured piece from designer Shweta Kapur, which was teamed with an embellished blouse that had a plunging neckline. Though we like the outfit, the styling was abysmal and the furry black-brown belt that was meant to be a playful detail looked completely out of sync with the lovely texture of the sari. The slit detailing at the end of the sari, which gave it an uneven hemline, didn’t help since it looked shoddy. For the make-up, the actor went with dewy tones, highlighted brows and a pop of matte cherry red on the lips to match her attire. Though we like Singh’s attempt at a retro look, maybe ditching the furry belt would have done the trick. The actor rounded out her look with nude strappy heels and hair coiffed into soft curls. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)