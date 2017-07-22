Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Esha Gupta: Fashion hits and misses of the week (July 16 – July 22)

Miss: Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen at a book launch for her nutritionist, Rujuta Diwekar in gaudy separates from Missoni. The colour-block chevron print top which she paired with a patterned skirt is something we would never go for. You might as well see us dead before you spot us in something like this! We fail to understand how she gave the go-ahead to this outfit as it’s totally tasteless. However, she looked nice neck-up with her hair tied up neatly in a ponytail, natural make-up and a soft pink pout. We also like those long tassel earrings from Valliyan but definitely not her outfit. (Source: Instagram/tanghavri)

Hit: After her unsuccessful stint at IIFA 2017, we were waiting for Taapsee Pannu to get back to India to show us her fashion prowess and she did! Celebrity stylist Devki B styled the beauty in an unique plum top from Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna with a pair of Kate Spade denims. It’s not an easy top to carry with the asymmetrical tailoring and long trailing strap flowing effortlessly in the wind but if you want to look like fashionable while been constantly on your feet, it’s the perfect pick. We love her simple messy hairdo and minimal make-up. (Source: Instagram/devs213)

Hit: Anushka Sharma was seen at the airport doing the denim-on-denim trend in a patch-work denim crop jacket and similar high-waisted jeans. She paired it with a black tank top and white Puma sneakers but you can also go for a white tee here. Usually, we wouldn’t go for two patch-work pieces at the same time but she carried the casual look well. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Miss: Present at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Haseena Parkar, Shraddha Kapoor failed to look her usual vibrant self and somewhere got lost in the bright colour of her outfit. The hot pink one-shouldered top with a balloon sleeve with straight-fit pants of the same colour from Atsu Sekhose didn't nothing to accentuate her good looks. While she could have gone minimal with the accessories, given the bright colour of her outfit, she chose to pair her outfit with pink and blue statement earrings from Valliyan. Styled by Florian Hurel Makeup and Hair, she kept her hair poker straight, mid-parted and tied into a low pony and kept her makeup minimal. That she chose to wear matching strappy sandals and earrings was in no way a respite from the colour-attack that her extremely bright outfit gave. Moreover, the balloon sleeve did no good to her petite frame, nor did the broad folds on her top. (Source: Instagram/shraddhakapoor)

Hit: A denim jacket can be worn with almost anything, starting from figure-hugging dresses to flared jeans. It can be your go-to for street style chic and Huma Qureshi followed the same rule when she paired the cool jacket from Madison with a LBD and black Adidas sneakers. The asymmetrical hemline with the embellished hen and butterfly add an extra edge to her look. Owing a statement jacket like that is a must. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: Esha Gupta has been giving us major Indian wear goals since the last one month. Recently, at a wedding reception in London, she looked lovely in a yellow and gold lehenga and a matching dupatta by Arpita Mehta. We love the touch of gold and emerald traditional choker to the look. Her make-up was spot on too with a nude lip and hair in a messy updo. (Source: Instagram/arpitamehtaofficial)