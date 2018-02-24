10 / 25

HIT: The Veere Di Wedding star stepped out in another lovely ethnic number from Simar Dugal. Kareena attended stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania’s son’s Navjote ceremony in Mumbai and she was decked in a delicate mint-hued anarkali with gold embroidery and border. Stylist Tanya Ghavri accessorised the outfit with a pair of gold statement earrings from The Noor Collection of Khurana Jewellery House and a matching cocktail ring from the same. We like how the actor went with generous splashes of gold and none of it was overdone. Kareena chose meenakari gold earrings with a hint of rose and studded pearls to complement her attire. A pearl studded ring nesting inside a gold frame looked elegant on the diva. Keeping in mind the bling of gold, she chose a nude palette for make-up with neutral lips. Though a hint of soft smokey eyes and hair styled into a sleek ponytail rounded out her look, if there was one thing we’d change, that would be the hairstyle. The ponytail was too tight, and could have been slightly loosened with whisps of hair framing the actor’s face a bit. (Source: tanghavri/ Instagram)