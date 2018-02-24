HIT: While attending cousin Mohit Marwah’s Mehendi ceremony, Khushi Kapoor gave us ethnic wear goals in a pink, breezy tube blouse with a matching artwork lehanga skirt by Manish Malhotra. Featuring floral applique work all over it, the skirt had a beautiful golden embroidery on the hem. Since the outfit was heavily embroidered, she opted for minimal accessories and styled her attire with a couple of bracelets, a ring and studded earrings. As it was a day ceremony, it was a good move on her part to keep the make-up minimal with a little blush, nude pink lips and half-tied hair. (Source: manishmalhotra/ Instagram)