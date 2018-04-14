Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Apr 8 – Apr 14)
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Best of Express
- Unnao rape case: Accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar remains defiant, says has 'faith in judiciary'
- US, UK, France strike Syria in first coordinated action against Assad, Russia calls it 'act of aggression'
- Kathua gangrape-murder: Hope authorities bring perpetrators to justice, says UN chief
- SportsCWG 2018 Day 10 LIVE Updates: Boxers boost India's medal tally; Manika Batra, Neeraj Chopra win historic gold
- Kathua rape case: BJP MLAs participated in pro-accused rally to pacify crowd, clarifies Ram Madhav
- EntertainmentKhichdi actor Rajeev Mehta: I have people all around telling me, 'Praful, tu toh gadha hai gadha'
- EntertainmentVillage Rockstars director Rima Das feels immense joy as Assam brings back National Award after 30 years
- EntertainmentRajkummar Rao deserved National Award this year: Newton director Amit V Masurkar
- EntertainmentThere’s a lot of beauty in ageing gracefully, says Rani Mukerji
- SportsCWG 2018 LIVE: Day 10 Live Updates
- SportsIPL 2018 LIVE Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils
- SportsCWG 2018 Live: Boxing LIVE Updates
- TechnologyGoogle Home Mini review: Big things come in small packages
- TechnologyNow, let artificial intelligence find that perfect match for you
- TechnologyApple iPhone X in gold leaked via FCC, here’s what we know
- LifestyleAmid Poila Boishakh festivities, the Kheror Khata has turned its final page this year