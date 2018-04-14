8 / 21

MISS: While Sushmita Sen manages to leave us impressed with her elegant sartorial choices at most times, her latest outing in a Notte Marchesa number failed to hit the mark. While the former Miss Universe looked her gracious self, the black and white, semi-transparent gown went wrong in more places than one. Here is why. The fine net overlay on the gown has an old English floral lace pattern, peppered with black threadwork polka dots. Now, while we can slightly understand the charm of a vintage pattern, the dots looked way over the top. Additionally, the two panelled-structure of the peplum waist gown would have worked better had the second tier not had the mesh border pattern woven into it. The A-line skirt fell naturally, and sans the polka dot overdose, the dress would have been quite a delight to spot on the 42-year-old.(Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)