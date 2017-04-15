Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt: Fashion hits and misses of the week (April 9 – April 15)

Hit: Over and over again, Malaika Arora Khan has showed us how to wear a gown and look like a goddess in it. From ruffles to sheer, the actress has tried almost every trend possible. Recently, she charmed all in a dramatic molten burgundy gown by Erol Albayrak at the Colors TV’s Golden Petal Awards. The metallic off-shoulder outfit with a sweet heart neckline and voluminous skirt fitted her like a dream. We love celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani’s choice of this exquisite gown – a job well done! Her make-up was perfect too with celebrity make-up artist Meghna Butani keeping the regalness intact with intense sparkly silver eye make-up and nude glossy lips. Her hair was styled in a sleek side parting which she kept off her shoulders. Delicate drop earrings from BIJA Jewels and a statement ring from Satyani Fine Jewels by Maheep Kapoor, complemented her look. Gorgeous, just gorgeous we say! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Jacqueline Fernandez looked like a goddess in a Gauri and Nainika gown with a dreamy ruffled hemline, a side slit and a one shoulder strap at the Colors Golden Petal Awards in Mumbai. The gown itself is so beautiful that it didn't need a lot of accessorising. She styled it perfectly with a diamond handcuff and earrings from Begani Jewels. And those statement shoes from Jimmy Choo are drool-worthy. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: At the trailer launch of Half Girlfriend, Shraddha Kapoor was seen giving out really cool and stylish summer vibes in a white halter-neck dress from Fendi’s Spring 2017 collection. We love the breezy feel to it and it’s nice to see celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri teaming this cute outfit with soft pink nudes. Even the make-up and hairstyle were spot on with celebrity make-up artist Shraddha Naik complementing the outfit with subtle brown smokey eyes and pink lips and celebrity hairstylist Florian Hurel keeping it comfortable in a centre-parting ponytail. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: We missed seeing Nargis Fakhri around and now that she is back the actress is acing her fashion game. At the launch of her own mobile app, Fakhri was seen wearing a beautiful embroidered maxi dress with a plunging neckline by Anita Dongre. The soothing hue looked good on her and the jewellery by Pink City by Anita Dongre added to the charm. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in a shimmery traditional number at the Lokmat Awards in Mumbai. The gold sharara set by Sabyasachi was apt for the occasion and the she styled it well with a sheer dupatta, gold heels, a bright coral lip shade and a pair of dangling earrings. We like how elegant she looks but a marsala lip shade would have brightened up her look even more. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: We recently spotted Kareena Kapoor Khan stepping out of Mumbai airport looking like a diva. Wearing a sleeveless black dress with thigh-high slits showing just the right amount of skin, she made heads turn. The dress by Hensely by Neha Kapur Nayyar is something we would like to add to our summer wardrobe. It's perfect for an evening out with friends, we say. She styled it with a black Bottega Veneta tote and blingy espadrilles. She kept her make-up minimal with just a touch of nude lip shade. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit and miss: Pallavi Sharda looked gorgeous while embracing the monochrome trend in a gorgeous knotted black top by Sportsgirl and a summery white skirt with a slit on front by Zimmermann. The way she paired the separates is commendable. However, we are not a big fan of those brown boots. Maybe, ditching them for something in black or any other bright colour would have taken the look up a notch. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Recently, Katrina Kaif was seen attending an exhibition in Mumbai in a layered Anita Dongre ensemble from her spring-summer 2017 collection. The actress in an ivory coloured flowing maxi with an embroidered golden ankle-length jacket was a vision of elegance. She accessorised it with a heavy polki jewellery neckpiece and a pair of sleek earrings. As far as her make-up was concerned, Kaif kept it simple with a dewy face and a lip shade in soft pink. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: We spotted Malaika Arora Khan in a fusion look at Karan Johar’s party which he hosted for Christian Louboutin at his residence. She did full justice to the draped Patola sari by Amit Aggarwal which she picked for herself. The hottie teamed it up with a metallic peplum blouse from the same designer. With hair in a neat bun, metallic pumps complemented the look. (Source: Instagram/Maneka Harisinghani)

Hit and miss: Gauahar Khan who has given us a few impressive looks in the last few days as a part of the on-going promotions, got our attention again in this simple white top and black pants combo. Even though there's nothing extraordinary about this look, we think it's perfect for travels. After all, comfort is what you are looking for while you are up in the air. With hair left open, she styled it with sleek black heels and nude make-up. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Kangana Ranaut gave out just the right vibe in this black halter-neck crop top and denim shorts. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit and miss: Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped at the airport in a super casual avatar wearing a floral heart t-shirt by Gucci with basic denims, white sneakers and a Bottega Veneta tote bag. Even though there's nothing extraordinary about this look, it's nice to see how the actress glamourised it with a bright pink lip shade - it made all the difference. (Source: Varinder Chawla)