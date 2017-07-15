Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt: Fashion hits and misses of the week (July 9 – July 15)

Hit: Katrina Kaif, who is known for keeping comfort first looked really lovely and not to forget, comfortable in a white striped shirt from Monse Maison which she paired with an asymmetrical black skirt. There might be a hundred different ways to wear this shirt but the way celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri styled it on the Jagga Jasoos actress is commendable. We like the separates on its own but teamed together it looks equally beautiful with the tan block heels from Paul Andrew. Her make-up and hair by celebrity make-up and hairstylist Daniel Bauer adds a lot of swag to the look with the muted make-up and blow-dried mane. We like what we see. (Source: Instagram/tanghavri)

Hit: Ileana D’Cruz was seen carrying a boho look really well. The Mubarakan actress picked a Bardot crop top and a billowy skirt, both from The Style Syndrome. We love the bright colours on her outfit, especially during monsoon. She styled it well with earrings from Deepa Gurnani, blue heels from Zara and beautiful soft wavy hair. (Source: Instagram/bollyfashionfiesta)

Hit: Kareena Kapoor Khan is one beauty. The actress who was seen attending a Facebook live session with her nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar looked lovely in a blush pink wrap dress from H&M which she paired with colour block pumps from Gianvitto Rossi. Celebrity stylist Poonam Damania styled it with a layered necklace from Aterlier Mon. Her blow dried hair, natural make-up and pink pout worked beautifully with her outfit. She looked radiant. (Source: Instagram/poonamdamania)

Hit: Need the inspiration to rock velvet? Look no further. Sridevi looked every bit the diva she is in a raspberry coloured velvet blazer and wide legged pants from Cactus during an event. We are not sure if we would have picked up a black lace trim camisole but she managed to carry it off. With hair in a braided updo, she complemented her look with earrings from Jaipur Gems. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: Athiya Shetty was seen pulling a mix and match look with ease during the promotions of her film. The Mubarakan actress paired the flared denims with an off-white bell sleeve top and embroidered blue jacket, both from Patine. With a braided hair updo, she rounded out the look with tan pumps and a pair of earrings. We think she looked good. (Source: Instagram/stylebyami)

Hit: This look caught our eye instantly and we absolutely love it. Athiya Shetty rocked this Indo-fusion wear with so much ease. The separates from Nikasha, featuring an ivory coloured floral top, dhoti pants, and a floor-length cape is something we would like to wear to a traditional ceremony. She wore it well with a silver choker necklace and a red pout. (Source: Instagram/bollywood__joy)

Hit: Kalki Koechlin posed at the Times Square looking her usual carefree self in a Michael Kors one-shoulder frilled dress and black brogue heels. She was styled by Ekta Rajani and we like what we see. (Source: Kalki Koechlin/Instagram)

Hit: Alia Bhatt looked stunning in an off-shoulder black and white broad-striped gown by Sachin and Babi. Styled by celebrity stylists Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dohalia, her look was accessorised with a pair of heels from Asos. (Source: Instagram/stylebyami)

Hit: For an event, Katrina Kaif stepped out in cute mustard floral print culottes which she paired with an equally cute white top with flutter sleeves from Lulu and Sky. Tan sneakers, nude make- up and natural wavy hair complemented her look. A pair of heels would have looked better but if you have a lot of running around to do then this also looks like a good option. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: Huma Qureshi was seen soaking in the sun in New York in a semi-sheer black top with floral prints from Only India. She kept it casual by teaming it with a pair of jeans from Levis. She did good. (Source: Instagram/iamhumaq)

Miss: Kriti Sanon looked a little OTT in a figure hugging Amit Aggarwal blue dress with an elaborate ruffle-pleated hem. She completed her look with a pair of tassel earrings and wore nude heels that did not really go well with her dress. (Source: Instagram/kritisanon)

Hit: Kangana Ranaut is not just known for the strong stand she takes on important issues, she is also one of the most trendy and fashionable actors in the industry. The actress was seen on her way to Hyderabad for the shoot of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, in which she plays the titular role. Looking like the perfect ‘rock chick in a hard rock world’, Ranaut wore a white graphic print T-shirt from Dolce And Gabbana and a black Balmain leather jacket that she paired with black distressed jeans. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, she completed her look by wearing black Jean Paul Gautier boots and carried a trendy handbag from Tom Ford. She left her beautiful curls open and sported a pair of trendy shades. (Source: Varinder Chawla)