Kareena, Karisma, Deepika, Priyanka: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Feb 12 – Feb 18)

Hit: In a navy blue trench dress, Deepika Padukone looked every bit a stylish New Yorker, as she paired the dress with a high-neck top, and a Michael Kors handbag. Styled by Elizabeth Saltzman, the xXx actor wore matching colour-block wedges that anyone would love to own. Renato Compora and Hung Vanngo did a great job with her hair and make-up, respectively, keeping the look simple chic. Winged liner and cascading locks swept to one side completed the look, and yes, our heart did skip a beat. (Source: Instagram/Modern Modest Style)

Hit: At their father’s 70th birthday party thrown by Kareena (R), both the sisters were seen wearing their favourite designer and friend, Manish Malhotra’s outfits. While Kareena picked a powder blue suit with gold embroidery on it, Karisma chose a beige outfit with beautiful white embroidery. Both of them paired it with metallic silver sandals. We recognise that Kareena was wearing Yves Saint Laurent heels. (Source: Instagram/Karisma Kapoor)

Hit: Freida Pinto on her Mumbai visit stepped out in a Paule Ka monochrome wrap dress with a panel of white running through the middle at the Love Scotch red carpet. She complemented her look with simple drop-down earrings, a pink lip shade and neatly tucked hair. We think she looked chic and absolutely lovely! (Source: Instagram/Tanya Ghavri)

Hit: It’s no secret that Sridevi and her daughters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are big fans of designer Manish Malhotra. Over the months, the beautiful trio’s been busy posting photos of themselves on Instagram, donning beautiful creations by the designer. Recently, Sridevi and Jhanvi stunned all in their gorgeous shimmering numbers by the designer. While the elder Kapoor donned a silver-white sari with matching jewels, her daughter wore a white gown and totally nailed it. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Priyanka Chopra made fashion aficionados turn their heads while she sat on the front row at the New York Fashion Week. The actress donned a black top elaborated with text and an asymmetric white thigh-high slit hem skirt studded with buttons. Gracing fashion designer Prabal Gurung’s show, PeeCee picked her dress from his Fall 2017 collection. (Source: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra FC)

Hit: Bipasha Basu attended the wedding reception looking like a million bucks. We love Bipasha's Anushree Reddy lehenga and her styling too. She couldn't have done better. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Kangana Ranaut, who made a couple of her recent appearances in the six yards, decided to go the monotone way as a part of ‘Rangoon’ promotions. She was spotted in a black Bardot shoulder top that she wore with a beige pencil-fit skirt with a thigh-high-slit, from Emanuel Ungaro’s Spring 2017 collection. Looking every bit sexy, she accessorised the number with a black choker and black pumps. Smokey eyes and nude make-up rounded her look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Miss: We usually love seeing Katrina Kaif in Indian wear but this time the actress didn't impress us at all. We were hoping she would have picked up a better sari, also, we think it's about time she starts experimenting with beautiful updos and make-up techniques. Tired of seeing the same old, same old. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Kriti Sanon was spotted exiting the airport in a checkered dress by Doodlage which she paired with a gorgeous denim jacket with floral prints on it. We would have liked the dress paired with those white sneakers in the first place but the jacket took her fashion game up a notch. It’s safe to say that even the embroidered patch on denim trend which made waves last year is still in. After all, it’s an emblem of one’s individuality. (Source: Varinder Chawla)