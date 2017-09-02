Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Aug 27 – Sep 2)

Hit: Trust Shilpa Shetty to ace her ethnic game every single time. This lady – who can now be hailed as the flag-bearer of innovative and gorgeous fusion wear – has delivered once again in full glory. In all fairness, we don’t think anyone else could have pulled off this look but the dance show judge with her svelte figure and her superb attitude did it beautifully. Not only that, she also managed to look like a diva while at it. Shetty along with celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra ditched the dhoti and pant style sari look and instead adopted the three-fourth drape. The actor – as mentioned in her Instagram post – took inspiration from tribal wear and we think she channelised it well in this blue and white sari from Ikai by Ragini Ahuja.



We love how she wore the brown belt to hold her sari in place and added a pop of colour with the orange spaghetti-strap crop top. Also, the beautiful silver neckpiece and bracelet from Silver House are something we can’t get our eyes off. The simple black pair of Christian Louboutin heels was the perfect choice to complement her outfit. Even her hair and make-up were perfect with celebrity make-up artist Ajay Shelar keeping it minimal with beautifully defined eyes and eyebrows and a soft brown lip shade, while celebrity hairstylist Sheetal F Khan styled her mane into gorgeous waves. (Source: Instagram/sanjanabatra)

Hit: Shraddha Kapoor for the music launch of her upcoming film Haseena Parkar stepped out looking chic in a well co-ordinated outfit from Zara. We love the touch of floral embellishments on the skirt and jacket and the fringe saves the look from being boring. Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani did a brilliant job in curating this look and pairing it with a simple white top, nude Steve Madden heels and a pretty neck piece from Bansri Jewelry Lounge. As far as her hair is concerned, we would have preferred it if celebrity hairstylist Florian Hurel would have pulled it up into a nice, chic ponytail but she still managed to look good, so we aren’t complaining. However, her make-up was on point with a dewy sheen and a soft pastel lip shade, very similar to her signature style. It was good on celebrity make-up artist Shraddha Naik’s part to stick to basics. (Source: Instagram/shraddhakapoor)

Hit: It may not be the first time for Malaika Arora, but the 44-year-old made her fans go weak in their knees when she stepped out in a breathtaking silver metallic sari gown at a recent event. The thigh-high slit outfit, designed by Amit Aggarwal, will steal your heart. To accent the look, she opted for grey pumps and left her layered soft curls on one side to give a retro feel. We think her styling was simply perfect, with smokey eyes and a dark pink lip shade. She complemented the dress with long silver danglers.

Hit: We have said this earlier and we will say it again, “we love Sonam Kapoor’s flawless sense of style”! Every time this Bollywood beauty makes an appearance, she inspires us to step out of the box and think of innovative ways to style our outfits. Recently, the Neerja actor gave us an #OOTD look where she is seen wearing a midi dress from her clothing brand Rheson while on her way to Delhi for the shooting of her next film Veere Di Wedding. The ‘Hardcore 50’s Dress’ from their Emoji collection has cool avocado prints all over it and we think it’s perfect for any sort of casual outing. She styled it with a black jacket, a pair of matching moccasins and a Chanel bag. Now, we would have never thought of layering it with a similar style jacket, but coupled with the matching shoes, it looked good. She kept her make-up minimal and pulled up her hair into a simple ponytail. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: We spotted Ileana D’Cruz making quite a statement in a colourful outfit from Stella Jean at the promotion of Baadshaho. In fact, our first thought was that she might have taken some fashion inspiration from the style file of Ranveer Singh. The colourful red top with white and blue stripes was paired with a quirky orange and blue skirt with checkered patterns on it. She layered it with a navy blazer and nude heels to break down the brightness of her outfit. We think it was a good idea so was her move to style her hair in waves and go with a bright red pout. (Source: Instagram/tanghavri)

Hit: When it comes to making a fashion statement in saris, Kangana Ranaut is the undisputed queen. Recently, the actor picked up a peach sari from FabIndia which she styled with a sleeveless blouse with a gorgeous, drool-worthy back. The brogues - that she has been spotted sporting with saris regularly in the past - was back in full glory and we are really glad as it added the much needed sharpness to her look. With her gorgeous curls pulled back into a low ponytail, she accessorised her outfit with a black Dior handbag, and really cool tan sunglasses. We think she looked like an absolute fire cracker! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Sonakshi Sinha has been looking so amazing since the last couple of days that we can’t get our eyes off her. Recently, the actor created magic in a floral number by Arpita Mehta. Styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, Sinha looked lovely in this floral printed lehenga, a matching cape dupatta and a very unusual lace-up neck, heavy embroidery blouse. The look might be a little over-the-top for the taping of an episode of her new reality show, but given how gorgeous she looks, we don’t really care. We love how she accessorised it with the unique tassel-inspired earrings and a cocktail ring, both from Gehna Jewellers. Her make-up with the fierce winged eyeliner, defined brows, and a soft pink lip shade complemented her outfit. (Source: Instagram/mohitrai)

Hit: Esha Gupta decided to go for this super sexy yet super cute look for the promotion of Baadshaho in Delhi. The A-line Rami Kadi dress featuring ruffle details on the bodice and sleeves and colourful embellishments all over it is a beauty. We believe it’s a fine example of expert craftsmanship, with different elements coming together to create some magic. The actor styled it well with dusty pink Intoto block heels and beautiful earrings from Aurelle by Leshna Shah. Given how gorgeous the dress is, we thought she would have kept her make-up simple but Gupta went for heavy lined eyes, fierce defined brows and a frosty pink lip shade. She looked really chic! (Source: Instagram/egupta)

Hit: Kareena Kapoor Khan who has been slaying with her casual style over the last couple of days has delivered once again and we are in awe of how she managed to look like a million bucks even without trying too hard. Spotted at the airport with baby Taimur Ali Khan, the gorgeous mom beamed her way through the crowd in a grey Golden Goose sweatshirt and basic skinny blue jeans. With hair pulled up into a neat top bun, she styled her outfit well with a pair of grey pointed-toe heels and cool blue reflectors. Don’t know about you, but she has us reaching for the basics in our closet for sure. We just can’t get over how radiant she looks. Talk about style inspiration! (Source: Varinder Chawla)