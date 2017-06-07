Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra: Take workout outfit inspiration from these Bollywood celebrities

Weight-loss plans, abs exercises, diet plans, beauty tricks, and health advice — fitness has become a vital part of our existence. As many people are steering towards workout and making it a priority, what one wears to the gym is also coming into the limelight. Wondering how to pick the best workout outfit? Take inspiration from these Bollywood actresses for before your next fitness bout! (Source: File Photo)

Kareena Kapoor makes a style statement in a simple yet sober tank top with pyjamas. In another picture, she teamed a white tank top with an orange one and matched it with her sneakers. We love how she adds oomph to her workout outfit with those blue glares. (Source: File Photo)

Deepika Padukone goes racy in a white bralette and black capris for a workout photoshoot. The actress has also been spotted in all-black while making way to most of her workout sessions. We can't help but adore how she pulled off the sleeveless loose-fitted lacy top with black track pants. (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra's tryst with weight loss has been quite crucial in her Bollywood career. The 28-year-old's fashion statement in denims, capris and sports bras is just perfect for a grueling fitness session. (Source: File Photo)

Looking fresh and lively as ever, Katrina Kaif gives fitness goals in her basic black tank top and track pants. The actress also donned a striped dress with a full-sleeved jacket for a workout session. (Source: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Malaika Arora Khan also pulls off a black tank top with dark grey track pants. But, we love her chequered pink outfit that she carries so well. (Source: Malaika Arora Khan/Instagram)

A basic sports bra or tank top paired with a quirky set of track pants is Shilpa Shetty's style, and it is perfect for a workout session! (Source: Shilpa Shetty/YouTube)

All set to make her debut, Sara Ali Khan has also been seen hitting the gym quite often. What's more, she has also made fitness buddies with actresses like Malaika Arora Khan and Nimrat Kaur! (Source: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Jacqueline Fernandez looks tough in an orange top with grey capris and black sneakers. The 31-year-old's look in blue sports outfit is quite cool to wear on a tough day at the gym. (Source: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)

Sonakshi Sinha's one-shoulder wonder is quite a charmer for a workout session. What's more, her quirky T-shirt adds drama on a day dedicated for fitness. You can team it with track pants, sneakers and a jacket! (Source: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor gets the sporty spirit alive in an orange tank top and shorts. In another look, she rocks an all-black workout outfit! (Source: Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt looks adorable in her workout avatar too. Dressed in a simple top with skin-fitted capris, she always keeps it neat with a tight ponytail at the back. The actress impressed onlookers in a stylish strappy designer tan top for one of her workout sessions. (Source: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)