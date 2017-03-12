Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonali Bendre: Bollywood style and glam at Zee Cine Awards 2017 red carpet

The annual 2017 edition of the Zee Cine Awards was held at the Jio Gardens in Mumbai on Saturday, and it was a star-studded evening as always. The crème de la crème of the film fraternity descended in their finery, and while artistes were commended for their excellent work all through last year, our eyes sparkled as we saw what our favourite stars were wearing to the red carpet event.



While white seem the colour for the evening, stars dazzled in both ethic and western attires. Here are some of the best looks from the star-studded evening.

Bollywood queen Kareena Kapoor Khan dazzled in a navy blue shimmery Falguni-Shane Peacock gown. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the Udta Punjab actor looked beautiful in minimalist look. Wearing a blush pink lipstick, the new mommy looked amazing.

Gorgeous Sonali Bendre brought drama and style to the red carpet. She looked stunning a white ruffled-sari by designers Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla and made heads turned. The embellished cut-out blouse with fur added the oomph to the ethic wear making her looking just refreshing. Styled by Akanksha Gajria she opted for a head bun and simple diamond jewellery and looked classy.

Alia Bhat may have given us cuteness goals with her recent chic appearances during the promotions for Badrinath ki Dulhaniya, but for the red carpet she gave us sari goals. Draped in a light pink sari, the Udta Punjab actor looked beautiful. Pairing up with with quintessential bindi and heavy jhumakas she was certainly one of the best dressed celebrities.

Sunny Leone looked sensuous in a grey Archana Kochhar gown. The sheer panel on one shoulder and trailing down throughout the dress was just perfect. Paring it with diamond danglers and ring as accessories, the red lipstick added just the right amount of colour that was needed to perfect her looks.

Sultan actor Anushka Sharma looked like a vision in a black jumpsuit by designer duo Gauri & Nainika. The sheer panel on the shoulders and sleeves make the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor simple yet stunning.

Evergreen Sridevi was looked absolutely gorgeous in a Manish Malhotra anakarkali and awed everyone. Paring it up with heavy Amarapali neck-piece, the English Vinglish actor was a beauty to behold.

Kahani actor Vidya Balan graced the red carpet in a traditional ivory kanjeevaram sari by Second Skin. The Begam Jaan actor continued her nose-pin look and opted for heavy chandbali earrings. Completing the look with a red bindi and gajra she definitely gave everyone sari goals.

Mirzya actor Saiyami Kher wore a bright pink Karoline Lang gown, however her look was not quite fascinating. styled by Ami Patel the actor's accessories and make-up was perfect but the gown did not do justice to her looks.

Cocktail actor Diana Penty flaunted her perfect body in a white Gaurav Gupta couture. Her diamond earrings and embellished clutch complimented her sensuous look.

Ravishing Urvashi Rautela stole the show in her white Belluccio bridalwear. The Sanam Re actor looked like an angel in the white sheer panel gown.

Huma Qureshi looked liked an Disney princess in her lilac hued tulle gown by by Monsoori. Styled by Sanjana Batra the Badlapur actor looked dreamy in her red carpet appearance. Pairing it up with diamond danglers by Aurelle, she kept her accessories limited and looked classy.

Raima Sen made her red carpet appearance in a maroon and black floor-length gown but failed to impress. The neckline and the make-up did not do justice to the bong-beauty.