1 / 12

Nerdy glasses which first made an impact in the late '70s has been a favourite of the fashion conscious for sometime now. One of the hottest accessories at the moment, it makes one look smart and ultra-chic at the same time. Needless to say, it's been a hit with our Bollywood celebs as well. So, if you are wondering how to style these quirky accessories with your outfits, here's some inspiration. From Sonam Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut to Karan Johar, here are eleven times the fashionistas gave styling tutorials on how to pair them with outfits. (Source: sonamkapoor/ Instagram; File Photo)