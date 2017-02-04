Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora Khan: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Jan 29 – Feb 4)

HIT: Kangana Ranaut looked chic in a formal checkered shirt with a black bow and black palazzo pants. The actress complemented her outfit with black pumps from Tom Ford. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Donning a grey gold short dress designed by Hemant & Nandita, Taapsee looked stylish in the attire with a stunning backless design. The actress wore black boots and black sheer leggings with the dress. (Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)

HIT: Living up to her classy image, Malaika Arora Khan was spotted in monochrome separates from The Label Life. In her casual summer look, the actress looked stunning and styled it right with the stilettos and glares. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Tanisha Mukherji turned heads in a printed heavy lehenga and matching full-sleeved blouse designed by Payal Singhal. The actress teamed her look with a briefcase-shaped bag from Dior and shoes from Verushka. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Dressed in a black-and-white H&M body suit, Shilpa Shetty looked elegant and beautiful. The actress paired it with multi-coloured strappy shoes from Kurt Geiger, a grey sling bag and her signature straight hair. (Source: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

MISS: Shweta Tripathi was seen at the LFW 2017 in a deep turquoise salwar suit designed by Payal Singhal. The repetitive colour in the salwar, pyjama and dupatta and the similar block embellished designs make it a little dull and boring. She accented her look with long golden earrings from Suhani Pittie. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Flaunting a flowy white dress, Kiran Rao attended the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017. She paired a three-fourth white frock designed by Rina Singh's Eka brand with a white jacket. Pairing it with brown ballies, the 43-year-old looked fresh and lovely in the outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Pretty in pink, Sridevi looked magnificent in the salwar suit from Asal by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. Intricately embellished with silver embroidery, the creation suited the diva and she accented it with silver jewellery. (Source: AsalAbuSandeep/Instagram)

HIT: Wearing a peach jumpsuit from the brand Lola by Suman B. Dia Mirza looked ravishing. Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, she wore a matching maroon lip shade with the maroon floral prints and pulled her hair back in a pony. (Source: Dia Mirza/Instagram)