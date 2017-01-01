Kangana, Priyanka, Sonam, Alia: Best and worst dressed celebs in December

Hit: Jacqueline Fernandez is probably the sexiest Santa helper in Mumbai right now. The actress picked a frilly, full-sleeved dress with a fluted hemline and she paired it with a pair of gorgeous black and gold brogues. She looked good. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Kriti Sanon looked like a vision in this figure-hugging silver column gown by Shubhika. The silver-sequinned sheath tube gown stood out amid the other stars on the red carpet, and the Dilwale actor really looked like a million bucks. She finished the look with a side-styled hair, Minerali earrings, a fabulous zig-zag studded ring from Aurelle by Leshna Shah, and a pair of strappy Aldo shoes. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Priyanka Chopra, who just returned to India, was the celebrity guest for the popular Kapil Sharma Show, promoting her home production Sarvann. Living up to her diva image, the Baywatch star sported a chic look in a long yellow sleeveless vest and cropped pants by 3.1 Phillip Lim. Styled by celebrity stylists Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya, she finished off the look with minimal make-up and her wavy hair left casually flowing with a centre-parting. Teaming her outfit with a pair of classic nude pumps from Christian Louboutin, she looked breezy, sunny and oh so casual chic. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Anushka Sharma looked like she meant business in a black-and-white embellished asymmetrical lapel shirt by Kanika Goyal Label for a TV show appearance as well. The actress, styled by Lakshmi Lehr and Anaita Shroff Adjania’s Style Cell, looked a far cry from her previous separates look at the Stardust Awards, and thank goodness for that. The embellishments on one side of the shirt gave a very modern and deconstructed feel to her overall look. She paired her shirt with sexy black crop pants from Zara. The actress left her mid-parted hair tied up and make-up minimal, letting her attire do all the talking. Adding to the bling quotient were her silver pumps! (Source: Instagram/Kanika Goyal Label)

Patralekhaa was seen in a lilac Burberry dress which she paired with minimum jewellery, taupe accessories and a Bottega Veneta Knot clutch. Side-swept hair rounded out her look, We think she looked good here. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Recently at a book launch event, Kangana Ranaut wore a Manipuri sari with a stripped skirt and translucent white organza pallu. The traditional Manipuri phanek (the stripped skirt) made of cotton and silk thread is very similar to that of a wrap-around skirt. The bottom of the attire is usually adorned with heavy embroidery work and Ranaut’s classic red and black combination looked awesome. The pallu known as ‘innaphi or enaphi’ is simply gorgeous. Her white enaphi with a small black temple-border and multicoloured motif looked very sophisticated. The contrasting parrot-green colour blouse gave an edge to the otherwise subdued look. Top it up with her stellar golden curls and heavy red-green polka-jhumkas, it’s certainly a look to try out. The actor completed her look with nude lipstick and black pointy pumps and garnered all the attention. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, this look is certainly a hit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Sonam Kapoor looked like a princess right out of a Disney movie in a beautiful tulle gown with an embellished sheer bodice, complete with a tulle cape. Sister and stylist Rhea Kapoor and celebrity make-up artiste and hairstylist Namrata Soni came together to create this look. We love the touch of that jewelled headband from Minawala Jewellers going so well with the braided updo. Also, the make-up was perfect to go along with the gown. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Malaika Arora Khan did the denim-on-denim trend well when she stepped out looking like this. The actress complemented her outfit with a red Gucci bag. Comfortable, yet chic. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Getting all ready for the coming year, we had Sunny Leone flaunting Pantone's 'it' colour of 2017 - green! Showing quite a bit of leg with this Rozina Vishram gown with a dramatic black underlay that gave the skirt a wonderful look. She added some bling from Renu Oberoi jewellery to finish the look, and we loved the overall effect. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: At the screening of Dangal, Vidya Balan was spotted in a Natasha J suit which she paired with Amrapali beads and classic kolhapuris. Since the screening was a casual affair, we think she did good. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: This yesteryear actor came back in to Bollywood mainstream with English Vinglish, and how. Sridevi's has been a comeback that any actor would aspire for, and she's never looked better, or hotter, before. The actor dazzled in this gold sequinned Manish Malhotra pantsuit, which she paired with matching Christian Louboutin shoes, and an interesting futuristic-looking clutch. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Amrita Arora was spotted in a dress by Deme which she paired with Aquazzura sandals and a Christian Louboutin chain-strap bag. We love the pop of red here. She looked good. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Soha Ali Khan looked lovely in a Shahin Mannan skirt and crop-top at Saif and Kareena's Christmas party. She finished her look with jewellery from Curio Cottage and a pair of oxblood pumps. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Neha Dhupia pulled off a black on black look at Manish's party for Priyanka Chopra. he paired it with a Anya Hindmarch shoulder bag. We like what we see. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Priyanka Chopra was the epitome of urban chic in a striped tee, denims and a long cape. We think the touch of that free-flowing cape is a nicet ouch, otherwise the look would have been really simple. Her choice of accessory was a Givenchy bag. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Kareena Kapoor was seen wearing Verb by Pallavi Singhee. We love the fuss-free look, she looked good. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Miss: Karisma Kapoor was seen at the Kapoor Christmas lunch wearing a Sandro blouse with a midi pencil skirt, a pair of Louboutins and a Saint Laurent bag. We are not a big fan of this look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Malaika Arora Khan looked really smart in black separates. The look would have been rather plain if not for the peplum top. Moreover, she rounded out the look well with smokey eyes and a pink lip shade. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Wearing a Lulu & Sky sheath and Francesco Russo sandals, Priyanka Chopra attended a party that designer Manish Malhotra threw in her honour. The actress did the body-con dress justice. We like the extra touch of denim to this look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit and miss: Karisma Kapoor was spotted in a Givenchy sheath, a Bulgari watch, Anya Hindmarch clutch and Paul Andrew pumps. Even though she put the look well together, we think she could have done better. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Recently, we spotted Aditi Rao Hydari in an absolutely gorgeous floor-length gown by Gaurav Gupta. The ivory toned dress with gold-and-bronze-beaded details is what most fashionistas would die to get into. We can’t get over the neckline and the voluminous trail at the end. Also, the gown fits her like a dream. Leading make-up and hair artiste and her best friend Elton Fernandez did a brilliant job by styling her hair on one side and giving her deep red lips and highlighted cheekbones. We think she looked like a dream. (Source: Instagram/Aditi Rao Hydari)

Hit: Celebrity stylist Manisha Chhanang picked up a floral Sachin & Babi high-low dress for Mohenjo Daro actress Pooja Hegde to attend Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 model auditions. The fit and flare number was just lovely and Hegde looked equally good in it. She complemented the look with a pair of heels from Intoto, centre-parted sleek hair, dewy sheen for the face and a nude lip shade. (Source: Instagram/Manisha Chhanang)

Hit: Tamannaah Bhatia picked a powder blue gown by Gauri and Nainika for a lifestyle awards event. It’s interesting to see how she styled her look with a romantic updo to show off the gorgeous neckline, understated make-up and dainty jewellery. We think it’s not an easy gown to pull off but she managed to do justice. (Source: Instagram/Sanjana Batra)

Hit: These days, Parineeti Chopra is giving out a cool, chic vibe through her sartorial choices and looks like she is having a lot of fun doing it. Recently, we spotted the actress at the launch of a mobile phone in a white Zara blouse which she paired with a metallic H&M skirt. She complemented her look with a bracelet from Pipa Bella, heels from Asos, simple blow-dried hair and a soft pink lip shade. We think she looked lovely. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Shraddha Kapoor visited the sets of Indian Idol wearing a vibrant Andrew Gn dress for the promotion of her upcoming film OK Jaanu, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapoor. The actress paired it with a pair of nude pumps from Steve Madden and jewellery from Isharya. She kept her make-up minimal with just perfectly defined eyes and nude brown lips. We think she managed to pull off this look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Mommy-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan recently stepped out basking in her pregnancy glow for a lunch date with her girls Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora. The actress was wearing a denim block shirt by Bhane. Rocking her pink lip colour, she had her pout game going strong! She completed her look with a Valentino bag and a pair of cool shoes from ASOS. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Miss: We don't know what Ranveer Singh tried to do here. Looks like the Befikre actor picked up a dress from Deepika Padukone's wardrobe and paired it with grey pants and platform uggs. Just plain bizarre. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: While returning from her family holiday, Alia Bhatt was spotted in a gorgeous dress by Cord. Hair pulled back in a knot, she finished the look with a smart backpack, embellished Adidas sneakers and cool shades. The easy-breezy look worked for her. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Miss: During a book launch in Mumbai, Sonakshi Sinha was seen in Zara separates. She finished the look with a choker, a pair of black boots, some blush for her cheeks and a soft pink lip shade. We are not a big fan of this look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Shraddha Kapoor looked lovely in a red pleated skirt dress by Ankitaa by Ankita Choksey. She kept things simple with casually tousled hair and a pair of tan sandals. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Miss: At the airport, we saw Tamannaah Bhatia in a black number with sheer detailing which she paired with nude flats. We are not a big fan of this off-duty look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: At the Befikre Dubai grand premiere, Kapoor opted for an elegant hot pink off-shoulder gown by Theia Couture and was a sight to behold. Her understated makeup, kohled eyes and minimal jewellery let her dress do all the talking! Singh seemed to have gone easy on the wacky quotient as he opted for an off-white sherwani and Emirati dress-mix by Rishta by Arjun Saluja and was styled by celebrity stylist Nitasha Gaurav. He did look dashing! (Source: Instagram/Dubai Film Festival)

Hit and miss: At the 49th World Congress on Dance Research, Aishwarya Rai was spotted in a Rohit Bal outfit. The actress rounded out her look with kohl-lined eyes, marsala lips, a pair of earrings from Amrapali and a TBZ Ring. Given the heavy work on the lehenga, we wish she would have kept her make-up simple. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Alia Bhatt wore a Swapnil Shinde denim dress and looked every bit her chirpy self. In a stark contrast from the Sachin and Babi assymetrical top and black pants, her denim dress looked lovely on her, especially because she decided to play down her make-up. She left her hair open in wavy, loose curls and looked stunning. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Deepika Padukone took a 180-degree turn from her bold and sharp sartorial choices of late, and decided to opt for a beautiful, baby pink sheer dress by Bibhu Mohapatra. The high-neck dress had delicate floral embroidery all over and the actress decided to team her dress with a pair of nude Louboutin pumps and beautiful earrings. She looked lovely! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Miss: Kriti Sanon attended Manish Malhotra's 50th birthday bash in a metallic velvet boho dress by Free People. She accessorised it with a black choker and a pair of black thigh high boots. We are not a fan of this look. We think it's a little over the top. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Katrina Kaif looked smoking hot in a semi-sheer Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla gown. Wearing her hair down, she complemented the look with a red lip shade and a pair of Louboutins. She looked like a goddess here! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Sonali Bendre looked no less than a goddess in her marsala shade sequined gown by Falguni and Shane Peacock. She completed her look with a similar lipstick tone and her sleek, wavy hair with pulled to one side. The statement rings from Farah Khan Fine Jewellery complemented her evening gown with elegance.(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Saiyami Kher scroched the rep carpet at Star Screen Awards, as she waltzed in her lilac floral, embellished gown by Dolly J. The plunging neckline and the sweeping train of her gown made it an instant favourite. Her Maithili Kabre earrings and wavy, softly curled hair completed her look, with just the right bit of elegance. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Bollywood’s fashionista Sonam Kapoor did not dissapoint us, as she looked breathtaking in a Stéphane Rolland gown from their 2016 Haute Couture collection. Styled by Rhea Kapoor and make-up by Namrata Soni, the Masakkali looked resplendent — complete with her pink lips and glittery eye-shadow. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Miss: Initially, we loved Deepika Padukone's look for the event. The huge flower embellishment has been showcased on the international fashion scene before, and it’s worked – sometimes. She looked great from the front and from the right-side angle, which is where the gown is meant to be seen and photographed from, but a chance picture of Padukone had us completely rethink our initial decision. The gown simply looks too awkward from the left, and once you notice the twirling ruffles around the body a bit more closely, the whole look loses its finesse.(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in this sexy number by designer Manish Malhotra at his 50th birthday party. The sequin blazer dress was perfect for the season and she did really well by complementing it with a sleek middle-parted updo, smokey eyes and triple-strap gold sandals. (Source: Varinder Chawla)