Miss: Kajol chose to try her hand at western style again while attending an event in New Delhi. Though the olive green pantsuit by Nikhil Thampi she wore was sharp, it could have done with a touch of accessories. The ring from Misho did nothing to accentuate her look. However, we couldn’t get over the gorgeous neckline of the blazer. Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai picked out a beautiful outfit but couldn’t do justice to it. Meanwhile, artist Mickey Contractor went a little overboard with the foundation and though the actor had a dewy glow, we think it wasn’t very subtle. A nude lip and sleek hair rounded out her look. (Source: Instagram/nikhilthampi)