Kangana Ranaut personified the 'Queen' that she is in the red Tony Ward Couture bodycon gown with a floral train of the same colour. She seemed all about power dressing, looking her assertive self in the red outfit and the puffed bun that hair stylist Divya Naik had styled her hair into. With make-up by Loveleen Ramchandani, she wore red lipstick to go along with her outfit and looked like she meant businss, no less. The elaborate, floral-detailing shrug she wore over the dress accentuated her style and added just the right volume to her look. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)