Monochrome stripes, or zebra stripes, is Bollywood's current pet trend and we've been seeing our favourite divas walk out in them for both formal dos or a casual day out. You can also take style lessons from fashionistas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora and others. Check out the pictures here.



Kangana Ranaut tried her hand at the ‘very trendy’ monochrome stripes recently. The Queen actor was decked in a Michael Kors midi dress, which was teamed with a broad black belt to accentuate the actor’s frame. Stylist Ami Patel complemented the attire with a pair of suede boots and we think the actor looked fiercely attractive. Ranaut rounded out her look with nude make-up, smokey eyes and her mane of curls. (Source: stylebyami/ Instagram)