Jorasanko Thakurbari, the ancestral home of Nobel laureate Rabindra Tagore in Kolkata now has its own light and sound show. The home, which is also a campus of Rabindra Bharati University already has a museum in its premises and addition of this newly installed 3D art shows are expected to attract more footfall and make it more appealing to younger generations. The show on Wednesday (January 17) was inaugurated by West Bengal Education Minister Dr Partha Chatterjee during the ongoing Rabindra Bharati Sanskriti Utsav 2018. (Source: Express photo by Subham Dutta)