Shilpa Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karisma Kapoor: Bollywood stars turn into a ray of sunshine in yellow

If you love playing with colours then yellow is a must-try as it has the power to instantly brighten up your day, or in this case, your look of the day. If you don't believe us then look at these Bollywood beauties who are taking it to the next level with their amazing sense of style. From Shilpa Shetty, Karisma Kapoor to Aditi Rao Hydari and Jacqueline, you will find a lot of inspiration.

The yellow dress featuring batwing sleeves and waist-tie details from Salvatore Ferragamo’s Spring 2017 collection, is sure to catch eye-balls. Jacqueline Fernandez styled it with black heels from Zara along with muted-makeup and windswept hair. (Source: Instagram)

When fusion is the game, Shilpa Shetty sure knows how to win it. Seen in cheery yellow fusion wear from Sonam Luthria, she complemented it well with patterned juttis from Fizzy Goblet and silver jewellery from Silver House and Minerali Store. (Source: Instagram)

Wearing a beautiful and bright traditional anarkali suit from Myoho, Aditi Rao Hydari sure knows her colours right. She teamed her attire with metallic jhumkas and a statement ring from Amrapali Jewels and Aquamarine Jewellery. (Source: Instagram)

Spotted in a pastel yellow sharara suit by dRzya by Ridhi suri, Karisma Kapoor made hearts skip a beat. She added some contrast to her look with a white dupatta adorned with yellow carnation motif embroidery all over it. (Source: Instagram)

When it comes to #OOTD's, Diana Penty sure knows how to make one. Wearing an off-shoulder tiered-maxi dress by Studio Verandah and matching it with a Chloe bag, she nailed the boho chic look. (Source: Instagram)

Wearing the classic black and yellow combination, Esha Gupta made quite a statement. She matched her shoulder cut-out dress with shiny oxford shoes, adding that extra oomph to her look. (Source: Instagram)