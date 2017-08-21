LFW W/F 2017 Finale: Jacqueline, Aditya Roy turn showstoppers for Manish Malhotra

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra put on a stunning show to conclude the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017, with film stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Aditya Roy Kapur turning his muses. Titled “Tales of Indulgence”, the show marked Malhotra’s plunge into bespoke tailoring. For the first time the colour palette for a Manish Malhotra collection involved extensive use of black, white and chrome. To match the formal menswear segment, Malhotra offered his women an assortment of evening and cocktail creations in various fabrics along with handcrafted embellishments. Click through to see more pictures from the grand closing. (Source: Lakmé Fashion Week/Twitter)

While Aditya looked dashing in a black, velvet one-button jacket with a contrast black embroidered lapels, Jacqueline looked gorgeous in a long-sleeved, embroidered, net floor- skimming creation, over micro shorts.

According to PTI, Jacqueline said “It is a pleasure to walk for Manish. He has been so humble and kind always. He is great person by heart and I love collaborating with him always.”

“It is the third time I am walking for Manish and it is always great. What is different this time is that for the first time I am wearing a suit, otherwise he has always dressed me in Indian wear. It feels great to be here,” Aditya said.

The bespoke suits had the attention-grabbing details and designing. Baggy pleated pants with rouched ankles, long velvet coats with peak lapels, embroidered lapel jackets, velvet smoking options, collarless jackets with embellished sleeves and double-breasted velvet numbers with fur emphasis on the shoulders were interesting additions.

It was a breathtaking array of glitter, dazzle and glamour with crystals, sequins and zari along with giant beaded tasselled accents making dramatic style statements. Corsets were a popular choice, teamed with feathered skirts, slit gowns, ornate lehengas or as minis with long shoulder capes.

The designer thanked his showstoppers Aditya and Jacqueline for joining him on the show, which was presented by NEXA. (Source: Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)