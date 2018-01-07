1 / 15

Before the release of his movies Piku and Inferno, Irrfan Khan was generally associated with a classic black tuxedo or a plain linen shirt and trouser combo. But thanks to his stylist Isha Bhansali, the actor has undergone a major style revamp. Now every time he steps out, he manages to look super cool. Clad in off-beat jackets, eclectic printed shirts, angrakhas and lungis with jackets, the actor has been grabbing eyeballs and we are tickled by some of the looks he has pulled off till now, which we thought only Ranveer Singh could do justice.



As Khan turns a year older on January 7, here's a round-up of his his most quirky and stylish looks. (Source: ishabhansali/ Instagram)