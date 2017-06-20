International Yoga Day 2017: People doing yoga at these exotic locales will blow you away

Yoga refers to a host of physical, mental and spiritual practices, and is believed to have originated in India. It is a holistic wellness system that works wonders for maintaining physical, mental and spiritual health, and millions of people all over the world have taken to it. In order to raise awareness about this invaluable tradition, since 2015, June 21 is celebrated as International Yoga Day in different parts of the world. With the world gearing up for its third edition, we bring you pictures of people doing yoga in the most breathtaking places.

Yoga helps in relieving stress. (Source: Shilpa Shetty Yoga/Youtube)