Bangladeshi designer Bibi Russell opened the India Runway Week spring/summer 2018, which saw actors Nushrat Bharucha and Asha Negi take to the ramp for designers Kavita Aggarwal and Soniya Sanchi respectively. The Indian Federation for Fashion Development (IFFD) hosted the tenth season of India Runway Week (IRW) at The DLF Place Saket, New Delhi. A mix of new designers along with veterans showcased fresh trends on Friday. The show opened with Russell's 'Rajasthali' line, followed by collections from Ridha by Rohit Arora, Varsana by Vandana Jaju and Aditi Jaju, Soniya Chandorkar, Nazila Sawhney, Aditi Aggarwal and James Ferriera.



Designer Kavita Agarwal showcased her collection of nudes that included structured pieces with applique work detail. (Source: indiarunwayweek/ Instagram)