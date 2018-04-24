India Runway Week: Nushrat Bharucha, Karishma Tanna, Mannara turn showstoppers
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Best of Express
- CJI impeachment: Decision to reject notice was not hasty, adhered to Constitution provisions, says Naidu
- Congress’ hands stained with blood of Muslims, says Salman Khurshid; BJP claims with those of Sikhs as well
- J&K: Two security personnel, three militants killed in Tral encounter
- Disclosure of rape victims' identity: Even dead have dignity, says Supreme Court
- Parliament not immune to casting couch: Renuka Chowdhury on Saroj Khan's remarks
- EntertainmentSanju teaser: Ranbir Kapoor impresses as Sanjay Dutt
- EntertainmentSanju: Who's playing who in the Sanjay Dutt biopic
- EntertainmentRanveer Singh wraps up Gully Boy on a musical note
- EntertainmentSaroj Khan defends casting couch in Bollywood
- SportsIPL Live Score MI vs SRH at Wankhede
- SportsHappy Birthday Tendulkar: Pics from birthday
- SportsIndia to play 2019 WC opener vs South Africa
- TechnologyAsus Zenfone Max Pro M1 vs Nokia 6 (2018) vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Specs comparison
- TechnologyOnePlus 6 to launch soon: Here's everything that the company has confirmed
- TechnologyHuawei P20 Pro review: This phone is a serious challenger to iPhone X, Galaxy S9+
- LifestyleShilpa Shetty Kundra, Bhumi Pednekar, Diana Penty: The best and worst dressed from Geospa Asiaspa India Awards 2018